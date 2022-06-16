Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sales

Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals will be with us on July 12 and 13, and we're expecting great things on all in-house streaming products owned by the world's largest online retailer. While it's true that discounts are fairly easy to come by on this line of streaming sticks, Amazon itself usually holds off on the deepest savings until their special sales.

If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in the likes of the full range, then the Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals are a perfect opportunity to jump in for less. Generally, there are savings on everything from the Fire Sticks to the Cube and more. Amazon products do tend to be pushed extensively over this sales period, so we wouldn't be surprised to see new historic lowest prices in a few weeks.

This two-day stretch will see discounts on far more than just Fire Sticks, though. We're also keeping a watchful eye on Prime Day TV deals, too, should you want more devices for streaming content this year sporting healthy discounts.

When will Prime Day Fire Stick deals start? Amazon has recently confirmed (opens in new tab) that the Prime Day Fire Stick deals will begin on July 12 and carry on through July 13. This is consistent with the past years, with the exception of the previous two. Early Prime Day Fire Stick deals should begin to roll out from June 21, so keep an eye out if you want to get in ahead of the rush.

Do I need Amazon Prime for Prime Day Fire Stick deals? In brief, yes, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day Fire Stick deals, however, it isn't entirely cut and dry for those without a subscription. You see, many online retailers are hungry for a piece of Amazon's pie, so the likes of Best Buy and Walmart (in the US) and Currys and Very (UK) have historically launched their own deals to compete in the same space. Now, there's an Amazon Prime free trial which gives you full access to the benefits such as next-day delivery and Prime Video. Given that there's no confirmed date for Prime Day as of yet, you're unlikely to be covered by the trial period for when the Fire Stick deals roll around, however, the trial period will give you an idea of what to expect from the service.

If you want to get your hands on the best Prime Day Fire Stick deals then an Amazon Prime membership is the way to go. Fortunately, you can try out the service risk-free for 30-days risk-free. A subscription costs $14.99 / £7.99 per month, should you want to keep the Amazon benefits rolling once the trial time is done.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals

In order to get an accurate picture of what this year's Amazon Prime Day Fire Stick deals will look like, we can cast our minds back to the last November. The Black Friday period offered up the deepest discounts we've seen yet on several of Amazon's streaming units on everything from the budget options to the premium offerings.

Granted, the savings are rarely too extensive, but there is a consistent pattern that can be observed between all major current-generation Fire Sticks through the world's largest online retailer. For example, the Fire Stick 4K retails for $49.99, however, we've seen this model sell between $30 and $39.99 throughout much of 2022. The lowest-ever historic price that we're able to verify took place over Black Friday, where this device sold at $24.99 - marking the only time we've seen the Fire Stick 4K at under the $30 range to date. It's the same for shoppers across the pond, too, as the Fire Stick 4K fell to £24.99 in November. We wouldn't be surprised to see the Fire Stick 4K sell at the $25 mark over the 48-hour Prime Day period this year.

It's a similar story on the budget end of the scale, too. The Fire TV Stick Lite, which normally sells for $29.99, enjoyed its historic lowest ever price over the winter sales events, too, at just $17.99 last November. Throughout 2022, we've seen this unit selling at the $20 mark in January and March, so it wouldn't be too out of left field for this Full HD streaming box to match (or exceed) that Black Friday rate on the day. The cheapest rate in the UK lends credence to this prediction, as the Fire TV Stick Lite was available at its lowest-ever rate of £14.99 in December.

What may be surprising, however, is the price history of the Amazon Fire TV Cube, with the second generation unit experiencing deeper discounts in 2022 than the previous year. While the $119.99 box had its MSRP slashed to $80 last year, we've actually seen it as cheap as $69.99 in April 2022. In the UK, the Fire TV Cube sold for £59.99 in November and December, but also as recently as April 2022, too. What does this mean for the upcoming Prime Day Fire Stick deals? Well, we could see the Fire TV Cube retail for half price if this trend is to continue.

Last year's Prime Day Fire stick deals

US deals

Save $12 - The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite was available for just $17.99 for just shy of 50% off the listing price.



Save $25 - Last year's Prime Day deals saw the Fire TV Stick 4K available at exactly 50% off MSRP.



Save $20 - This was one of the lowest-ever rates seen on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to date.



UK deals

Save £11 - The Fire TV Stick Lite was selling with a hearty £11 discount over the previous Prime Day period, which is one of the cheapest rates we're able to verify yet.



Save £23 - Over in the UK, you could get the Fire TV Stick 4K for just shy of 50% off the RRP.



Save £18 - The Fire TV Stick 4K Max enjoyed a hearty discount of £18 over the last Prime Day sale which meant access to the WiFi 6-enabled device at one of the cheapest rates around.



Fire Sticks are far from the only thing available in the sales, as we're also gearing you up for this year's Prime Day gaming PC deals, Prime Day iPad deals, and Prime Day laptop deals, too.