Pokemon Sword and Shield Sun Stone evolutions: How to evolve Gloom, Cottonee, and Helioptile

If you’ve got green fingers and love to capture Pokemon that look like garden plants, then you may well be looking for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Sun Stone. The Sun Stone lets you evolve a certain sect of pocket monsters in Pokemon Sword and Shield, often the monsters that look like they’re partial to a bit of photosynthesis. In this guide, we’re going to tell you how to get a Sun Stone and how to use it, as well as showing you which specific Pokemon can be evolved with it: Gloom, Helioptile, and Cottonee.

How to get a Sun Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For a simple route to a Sun Stone, head out to the Lake of Outrage in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area. You should spot a body of water on the left with a Watt Trader standing out in the open. If you can mind the Gyarados lurking, cross this patch of water with your Rotom Bike upgrade that you earn during Route 9. Once you’re over there, avoid the critters and look under each stone in the circle for eight evolutionary stones. Hopefully, one of them is the Sun Stone. If not, they do respawn eventually!

Beyond the brilliant circle, there’s an easy one you can pick up in the Dusty Bowl section of the Wild Area. You’ll see a cluster of trees around some wheatgrass and a big rock with an arch. Within the arch, you’ll find the relevant Pokeball.

If you’re feeling lucky, speak to the Digging Duo in the Bridge Field part of the Wild Area and they’ll attempt to dig one up for if you pay them in Watts. It’s a randomized process so keep your fingers crossed.

How to evolve Gloom, Cottonee, and Helioptile in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Once you’ve pocketed this precious stone, open up your bag, head to the ‘Other Items’ tab and use the item with one of the relevant Pokemon. Make sure you don’t give it to your critter, as that won’t amount to anything.

Once you get your hands on a Gloom (evolves from Oddish, found in Wild Area), a Sun Stone will evolve it into Bellossom. A Cottonee (Stony Wilderness region of the Wild Area) will evolve into Whimsicott, meanwhile Helioptile (Route 6, Giant's Mirror region of the Wild Area) will evolve into Heliolisk.

