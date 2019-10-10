Pokemon Go Smeargle: How to get Smeargle in Pokemon Go with the camera

Pokemon Go Smeargle took a while to be added to the game as one of the last Gen 2 pocket monsters to be introduced, and the method of obtaining this artistic dog is quite unique indeed. Catching Smeargle in Pokemon Go involves using the in-game camera snapshot function, something you don't have to do for any other Pokemon. Here's all you need to know on how to get Smeargle in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go

Catching Smeargle in Pokemon Go involves using the brand new Snapshot Mode feature introduced just a few days ago. Once you take a photo of one of your beloved Pokemon, there's a chance to get Smeargle photobomb it like the crazy canine it is. Here are the steps you need to take to catch a Pokemon Go Smeargle:

Navigate to your items and select the Camera followed by any Pokemon, or pick the Pokemon of your choosing then select the camera icon in the top right corner Take some pictures of your chosen Pokemon, then exit the Camera mode When navigating through your photos in the menu with the yellow background, Smeargle may have photobombed it If Smeargle isn't in any of your photos, repeat steps 1-3 If Smeargle is in a photo, simply exit out and Smeargle will appear as a wild Pokemon in the world around you Tap on it and you'll be taken to the normal catching process for a wild Pokemon

That's all there is to it! Here's what Smeargle will look like when photobombing your captured images.

Tips to get Smeargle in Pokemon Go

There are some aspects to consider when trying to catch Smeargle in Pokemon Go:

You can only catch one Smeargle per day - this resets at midnight local time, not 24 hours after catching the last Smeargle

The Pokemon you take a photo of doesn't influence the chance of Smeargle appearing

We don't know the exact chance of Smeargle showing up, so simply rinse and repeat the above steps until it does

Smeargle's moveset will be copied from the Pokemon in the photo, so consider using stronger Pokemon if you want to use Smeargle in battle

Smeargle cannot copy Transform from Ditto, nor can it learn two Charged moves

Catching Smeargle contributes to the new Cameraman badge

Smeargle will stay in the wild for an hour before disappearing

Smeargle can appear in a photo of another Smeargle

Smeargle can run away from you, so throw some Razz Berries if it's your first one

Thanks to everyone over on TheSilphRoad subreddit for confirmation on these points!

