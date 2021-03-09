Pokemon Go Season of Legends - tasks, rewards, and how to complete the special research

The Pokemon Go Season of Legends event is well underway at the moment, with Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus appearing in five star raids, along with different Pokemon appearing in the wild and hatching from eggs. This event is focused on Ground-type Pokemon – specifically Nosepass, with the shiny version being introduced to Pokemon Go for the first time – and there are five sets of tasks in total. You do unfortunately need to have caught all three of the aforementioned legendaries to complete the full set of tasks too, so invest in some raid passes if you haven't already. Here are all the Pokemon Go Season of Legends tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go Season of Legends tasks and rewards

There are five stages to this research and each one follows a similar pattern of catching 10 Pokemon of a specific type, alongside catching weather boosted Pokemon. None of these tasks are too tricky to complete, provided you can find the right type Pokemon, so you should be able to breeze through this fairly quickly.

Season of Legends Stage 1

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokemon (10 Poke Balls)

Make 5 Great Throws (10 Great Balls)

Transfer 10 Pokemon (10 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1500 XP, Kabuto encounter

Season of Legends Stage 2

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokemon (10 Hyper Potions)

Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost (1 Mossy Lure Module)

Take a snapshot of Landorus (10 Landorus candy)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Drillbur encounter

Season of Legends Stage 3

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokemon (5 Max Revives)

Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost (1 Fast TM)

Take a snapshot of Tornadus (10 Tornadus candy)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Ducklett encounter

Season of Legends Stage 4

Catch 10 Electric-type Pokemon (10 Ultra Balls)

Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost (1 Charged TM)

Take a snapshot of Thundurus (10 Thundurus candy)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 2000 XP, Joltik encounter

Season of Legends Stage 5

Already complete (2000 XP)

Already complete (2000 XP)

Already complete (2000 XP)

Rewards: 5000 XP, 1 Unova Stone, Munna encounter

