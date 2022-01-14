Pokemon Go Genesect, counters, raid guide and everything you need

You'll need some Pokemon Go Genesect counters to battle and capture this unique Legendary Pokemon in raids. Not only is it powerful and has a unique typing for this classification of Pokemon, it’s one of the few in Pokemon Go that can change the types of one of its moves depending on its hold item.

While Pokemon Go doesn’t necessarily allow trainers to choose what type of attack its signature move Techno Blast becomes, they can catch different variants of Genesect that have different movesets. Starting Saturday, January 15 until Monday, January 24 a Shock Drive Genesect will be appearing in Raids.

Trainers will have a little more than a week to battle and catch as many of these special Legendaries as possible. To assist in this endeavor, we’ve compiled this handy guide on how to defeat Genesect and what to expect when battling it.

Genesect Raid Counters

Genesect is a Steel and Bug-type Pokemon making it weak to just one attack, Fire-type moves. And while there’s only super effective attack that trainers should be using against, it does deal four times the damage.

Luckily for Pokemon Go trainers, there are plenty of powerful Fire types that can deliver some major damage against the Legendary including a handful of Mega Pokemon.

When it comes to Fire-type Mega Pokemon both Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y should be options for trainers. They have access to some powerful Fire-type moves and can resist many of the attacks Genesect will throw at it. Mega Charizard Y could have a bit of a problem against the Shock Drive version of Genesect, but it’s still worth bringing in simply to boost the power of Fire-type attacks on your team and any other trainer who decides to join you in the Raid.

Mega Houndoom will also be a powerful option against Genesect.

On the non-Mega front, Legendary Pokemon like Reshiram and Heatran can help trainers who need raw firepower to go up against Genesect.

Here’s a list of counters that trainers should consider when going up against Genesect in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Genesect Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Charizard X or Y Fire Spin and Blast Burn Mega Houndoom Fire Fang and Fire Blast Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin and Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang and Overheat Moltres Fire Spin and Overheat Blaziken Fire Spin and Blast Burn Entei Fire Fang and Overheat Heatran Fire Spin and Flamethrower Emboar Ember and Blast Burn

Genesect Moveset

Being a Bug and Steel-type, Genesect will have one of each type as a Fast Attack option. Luckily, both Metal Claw and Fury Cutter are resisted by all of the Fire types trainers will likely bring into battle against Genesect so there’s not much to worry about in that department.

The same can be said about Genesect’s Charged Attacks. X-Scissor (Bug) and Magnet Bomb (Steel) are both resisted by most Fire-type Pokemon. It’s Genesect’s third Charged Attack option that trainers may have to watch out for.

Zap Cannon is a powerful Electric-type attack that will deal major damage against Water and Flying-type Pokemon. Now, the Water typing trainers won’t have to consider when bringing in a team of Fire types, but some of those Pokemon have a secondary typing that can be hurt by this type of Genesect. Mega Charizard Y (or regular Charizard) along with Moltres can be hurt badly by Zap Cannon.

Whenever trainers have to choose a team, they should take a look at the recommended screen. If they recommend some Flying types then it’s very likely that Genesect won’t have Zap Cannon. Otherwise, other Fire types listed in the above section should handle Genesect with little to no problem.

Here’s a list of moves that Shock Drive Genesect can have in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Genesect Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Metal Claw X-Scissor Fury Cutter Magnet Bomb Zap Cannon

