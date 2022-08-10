Pokemon Go Bug Out 2022 event start time, Vikavolt, Shiny Venipede and more

By published

Bug Out introduces a new shiny, a new Bug-type line and more

Pokemon Go Bug Out event
(Image credit: Niantic)

This year's Pokemon Go Bug Out 2022 event will unsurprisingly spotlight the Bug-type, as well as introduce a new Bug-type line to the game and debut Shiny forms of a past Bug line. That’s in addition to the debut of Mega Scizor in Mega Raids which you can use these Pokemon Go Mega Scizor counters for, and the return of Genesect in Five-Star Raids which these Pokemon Go Genesect counters can help with. 

There’s plenty to do during this year’s Pokemon Go Bug Out event and we’ve got all the information trainers need to make the most of it.

Pokemon Go Bug Out Event Start Time

The 2022 Bug Out event begins Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Tuesday, August 16 at 8 p.m. local time.

During that time the following Bug types will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Caterpie, Weedle, Ledyba, Spinarak, Yanma, Wurmple, Surskit, Kricketot, Pansage, Venipede, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, Grubbin, Dewpider, Pineco, Skorupi, and Dwebble.

How to get Grubbin, Chargjabug and Vikavolt in Pokemon Go

The Route 1 Bug-type Pokemon of the Alola region are arriving in Pokemon Go during the 2022 Bug Out! event. 

Grubbin, and its evolutions Charjabug and Vikavolt will be making their debuts this week and trainers will have plenty of chances to add all three to their Pokedexes.

The first-stage Bug Pokemon will be available in wild encounters throughout the event. We recommend using Razz Berries to ensure you catch these Bug types. 

Trainers will also have a chance to catch a Grubbin as a reward encounter for completing specific event-exclusive field research. More on that in the field research section.

As for Charjabug, trainers need 25 Grubbin Candy to evolve into which can be done easily by simply catching Grubbin and using Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy gained. Catch Grubbin with a Nice, Great or Excellent Throw will also increase the number of Candy obtained. However, it’s a bit different to get Vikavolt.

To get Vikavolt, trainers need to use 100 Grubbin Candy on their Charjabug. Again use Pinap Berries to get enough candy fast. But, trainers will also need to be near a Magnetic Lure Module to evolve it. 

Pokemon Go Bug Out event

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to Catch Shiny Venipede

Venipede, the Bug and Poison-type Pokemon from the Unova region and its evolutions will have their Shiny forms available during the event. 

Like Grubbin, Venipede will be showing up more frequently in the wild. Like Community Days, trainers will have a higher chance of finding a Shiny Venipede during the event window. Use a Lure to bring as many Pokemon to your location as possible. Trainers can also walk to PokeStops and Gyms where Pokemon tend to gather to increase the chance of encountering a Venipede.

In addition, trainers could find a Shiny Venipede after completing a certain field research task. More on that in its section.

Trainers can also increase the number of Venipede they encounter on August 14. If three or more trainers join an in-person Raid battle, Venipede will appear more frequently for 15 minutes in a 300-meter radius from the Gym that hosted the raid. 

Pokemon Go Bug Out raids

Just as an FYI, here are the Raids that trainers can battle in during the Bug Out! event. 

  • One-Star raids: Paras, Unown T, Pineco, Pansage, Joltik
  • Three-Star raids: Venomoth, Pinsir, Forretress, Shuckle
  • Five-Star raids: Genesect (Chill Drive)
  • Mega Raid: Mega Scizor

Pokemon Go Bug Out Research Tasks

There will be event-exclusive field research tasks trainers can complete during the Bug Out! event. By simply spinning PokeStops, trainers can obtain one of these tasks that will reward them with Bug-type encounters and more.

Here’s the complete list of field research tasks.

Bug Out Field Research
TaskReward
Catch 5 PokemonWeedle or Caterpie
Catch 10 PokemonVolbeat, Illumise, Dewpider or Venipede
Catch 15 PokemonBurmy
Make 2 Excellent ThrowsNincada
Use 10 Berries to help catch PokemonSewaddle or Combee
Make 3 Nice ThrowsVenonat or Kricketot
Make 3 Great Throws in a rowDwebble
Make 3 Great ThrowsGrubbin

Bug out timed research

And here’s the complete Timed Research that appears when the event begins.

Bug Out Timed Research Page 1
TaskReward
Catch 25 Bug-type PokemonPoke Ball (x25)
Walk 2kmBeedrill
Make 15 Nice ThrowsGreat Ball (x20)
Make 10 Great Throws Ultra Ball (x10)
Make 5 Curveball ThrowsPinap Berry (x10)
Use 10 Berries to help catch PokemonCombee

Completion Reward - Shedinja, Lure Module (x1), 2500xp

Bug Out Timed Research Page 2
TaskReward
Catch 25 Bug-type PokemonPoke Ball (x25)
Hatch an EggGolden Razz Berry (x3)
Evolve 2 Bug-type PokemonGrubbin
Make 10 Great Throws Great Ball (x20)
Catch 10 different species of Bug-type PokemonBeedrill Mega Energy (x50)
Take snapshots of 5 different wild PokemonVenipede

Completion Reward - Pinsir, Stardust (x1000), 2500xp

Bug Out Timed Research Page 3
TaskReward
Claim rewardCaterpie
Claim reward1000xp
Claim rewardWurmple
Claim reward1000xp
Claim rewardWeedle
Claim reward1000xp

Completion Reward - Scizor Mega Energy (x50), Scyther

Phillip Martinez
Phillip Martinez

I'm currently a GamesRadar guide contributor with a specialty in everything Pokemon GO. If you've wanted to know the best way to take down a Rayquaza, there's a good chance you read one of my guides. I previously have written for IBT Media, Newsweek and Screen Rant. I'm a huge fighting game fan and everything Pokemon, but I've grown to love RPGs.
See comments