Pokemon Go Bug Out 2022 event start time, Vikavolt, Shiny Venipede and more

This year's Pokemon Go Bug Out 2022 event will unsurprisingly spotlight the Bug-type, as well as introduce a new Bug-type line to the game and debut Shiny forms of a past Bug line. That’s in addition to the debut of Mega Scizor in Mega Raids which you can use these Pokemon Go Mega Scizor counters for, and the return of Genesect in Five-Star Raids which these Pokemon Go Genesect counters can help with.

There’s plenty to do during this year’s Pokemon Go Bug Out event and we’ve got all the information trainers need to make the most of it.

Pokemon Go Bug Out Event Start Time

The 2022 Bug Out event begins Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Tuesday, August 16 at 8 p.m. local time.

During that time the following Bug types will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Caterpie, Weedle, Ledyba, Spinarak, Yanma, Wurmple, Surskit, Kricketot, Pansage, Venipede, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, Grubbin, Dewpider, Pineco, Skorupi, and Dwebble.

How to get Grubbin, Chargjabug and Vikavolt in Pokemon Go

The Route 1 Bug-type Pokemon of the Alola region are arriving in Pokemon Go during the 2022 Bug Out! event.

Grubbin, and its evolutions Charjabug and Vikavolt will be making their debuts this week and trainers will have plenty of chances to add all three to their Pokedexes.

The first-stage Bug Pokemon will be available in wild encounters throughout the event. We recommend using Razz Berries to ensure you catch these Bug types.

Trainers will also have a chance to catch a Grubbin as a reward encounter for completing specific event-exclusive field research. More on that in the field research section.

As for Charjabug, trainers need 25 Grubbin Candy to evolve into which can be done easily by simply catching Grubbin and using Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy gained. Catch Grubbin with a Nice, Great or Excellent Throw will also increase the number of Candy obtained. However, it’s a bit different to get Vikavolt.

To get Vikavolt, trainers need to use 100 Grubbin Candy on their Charjabug. Again use Pinap Berries to get enough candy fast. But, trainers will also need to be near a Magnetic Lure Module to evolve it.

How to Catch Shiny Venipede

Venipede, the Bug and Poison-type Pokemon from the Unova region and its evolutions will have their Shiny forms available during the event.

Like Grubbin, Venipede will be showing up more frequently in the wild. Like Community Days, trainers will have a higher chance of finding a Shiny Venipede during the event window. Use a Lure to bring as many Pokemon to your location as possible. Trainers can also walk to PokeStops and Gyms where Pokemon tend to gather to increase the chance of encountering a Venipede.

In addition, trainers could find a Shiny Venipede after completing a certain field research task. More on that in its section.

Trainers can also increase the number of Venipede they encounter on August 14. If three or more trainers join an in-person Raid battle, Venipede will appear more frequently for 15 minutes in a 300-meter radius from the Gym that hosted the raid.

Pokemon Go Bug Out raids

Just as an FYI, here are the Raids that trainers can battle in during the Bug Out! event.

One-Star raids: Paras, Unown T, Pineco, Pansage, Joltik

Three-Star raids: Venomoth, Pinsir, Forretress, Shuckle

Venomoth, Pinsir, Forretress, Shuckle Five-Star raids: Genesect (Chill Drive)

Genesect (Chill Drive) Mega Raid: Mega Scizor

Pokemon Go Bug Out Research Tasks

There will be event-exclusive field research tasks trainers can complete during the Bug Out! event. By simply spinning PokeStops, trainers can obtain one of these tasks that will reward them with Bug-type encounters and more.

Here’s the complete list of field research tasks.

Bug Out Field Research Task Reward Catch 5 Pokemon Weedle or Caterpie Catch 10 Pokemon Volbeat, Illumise, Dewpider or Venipede Catch 15 Pokemon Burmy Make 2 Excellent Throws Nincada Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon Sewaddle or Combee Make 3 Nice Throws Venonat or Kricketot Make 3 Great Throws in a row Dwebble Make 3 Great Throws Grubbin

Bug out timed research

And here’s the complete Timed Research that appears when the event begins.

Bug Out Timed Research Page 1 Task Reward Catch 25 Bug-type Pokemon Poke Ball (x25) Walk 2km Beedrill Make 15 Nice Throws Great Ball (x20) Make 10 Great Throws Ultra Ball (x10) Make 5 Curveball Throws Pinap Berry (x10) Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon Combee

Completion Reward - Shedinja, Lure Module (x1), 2500xp

Bug Out Timed Research Page 2 Task Reward Catch 25 Bug-type Pokemon Poke Ball (x25) Hatch an Egg Golden Razz Berry (x3) Evolve 2 Bug-type Pokemon Grubbin Make 10 Great Throws Great Ball (x20) Catch 10 different species of Bug-type Pokemon Beedrill Mega Energy (x50) Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokemon Venipede

Completion Reward - Pinsir, Stardust (x1000), 2500xp

Bug Out Timed Research Page 3 Task Reward Claim reward Caterpie Claim reward 1000xp Claim reward Wurmple Claim reward 1000xp Claim reward Weedle Claim reward 1000xp

Completion Reward - Scizor Mega Energy (x50), Scyther