Pokemon Go Gen 5: Pokemon from the Unova region are arriving today

Niantic's mobile catch-'em-up is getting a big expansion: Pokemon Go Gen 5 Pokemon will arrive later today, Monday, September 16. Niantic didn't say exactly when Unova Pokemon will become available, but it did outline what eager trainers can expect out in the wild.

"Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove, Blitzle, and more Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will be appearing in the wild," the studio says. Some Pokemon Go Gen 5 Pokemon will also appear in raids, including Lillipup, Patrat, and Klink. Some raid Pokemon, like Klink, won't spawn in the wild but may hatch from eggs. The initial Unova shinies will be Patrat and Lillipup.

Several other Unova Pokemon will also hatch from eggs. Here's the full breakdown by egg tier:

2km eggs: Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove

Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove 5km eggs: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Bliztle, Drilbur, Foongus

Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Bliztle, Drilbur, Foongus 10km eggs: Ferroseed, Klink, Litwick, Golett, Deino

As is often the case with Pokemon Go expansions, some Gen 5 Pokemon are also region-exclusive. Here's what Pokemon each region is getting:

Asia-Pacific: Pansage

Pansage Europe, Middle East, Africa, India: Pansear

Pansear Americas, Greenland: Panpour

Panpour Western hemisphere: Heatmor

Heatmor Eastern Hemisphere: Durant

Finally, another evolution stone called the Unova Stone will be added to Pokemon Go to allow new Pokemon to evolve. This stone will be a possible reward from Research Breakthroughs. Start stocking up now, because Niantic says "more Pokemon originally discovered in the Unova region will be making their way to Pokemon GO as Professor Willow shares more updates from his findings, so look forward to meeting them soon."

