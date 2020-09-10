Pokemon Go Cresselia counters: Weaknesses, moveset, and how to beat Cresselia

Looking for Pokemon Go Cresselia counters, weaknesses, and possible moveset? You've come to the right place, because the Lunar Pokemon is in raids for the next week, until Friday, September 18 at 1pm (GMT -7). Knowing the best counters to defeat Cresselia in Pokemon Go will be crucial if you want to take it down and potentially catch a shiny Cresselia, especially if you only have a few people in your raid group. Here are all of the best Pokemon Go Cresselia counters, weaknesses, and possible Cresselia movesets.

Pokemon Go Cresselia moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Cresselia Key Info Type: Psychic

Weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, Bug

Resistances: Psychic, Fighting

Boosted Weather: Windy

100% IVs: 1633 (L20) / 2041 (L25)

The Cresselia moveset mainly focuses on Psychic-type moves; it is a sole Psychic-type after all. The table below shows the possible fast and charged moves Cresselia can use, along with the best typing to resist these moves in parentheses — essentially the type your Pokemon should be to take the least damage.

Fast Moves Charged Moves Psycho Cut (Dark x2) Future Sight (Dark x2) Confusion (Dark x2) Moon Blast (Fire, Dark, Dragon) Aurora Beam (Water, Fire, Dragon)

Pokemon Go Cresselia counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Below are the top ten counters to use against Pokemon Go Cresselia in raids along with the optimal moveset. The general gist of things is that Dark-type Pokemon that know Dark-type moves are the way forward, since they resist four of the five possible moves and deal double damage. Alternatively though, some Ghost and Bug-type Pokemon fit the bill.

Pokemon Moveset (Fast/Charged) Darkrai Snarl/Dark Pulse Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball Weavile Snarl/Foul Play Chandelure Hex/Shadow Ball Mewtwo Psycho Cut/Shadow Ball Volcarona Bug Bite/Bug Buzz Tyranitar Bite/Crunch Genesect Fury Cutter/X-Scissor Houndoom Snarl/Foul Play Hydreigon Bite/Dark Pulse

How to get shiny Cresselia in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

As is the case with every legendary Pokemon in raids (provided the shiny version is in the game), each catch opportunity has a 1/20 chance of being a shiny Cresselia. These odds are massively increased from the usual 1/450 chance of a standard wild Pokemon being shiny. If you do encounter a shiny Cresselia, make sure you use a Pinap Berry! A shiny legendary has a 100% catch rate (as long as you don't miss with every ball), so you don't need to use a Razz Berry. Instead you can maximise those candy gains.

