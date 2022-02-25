Peaky Blinders creator says season 6 is "the end of the beginning"

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has talked about the series' ending – which isn't such an ending after all.

The TV show will finish with the upcoming season 6, but there's also a stage show and a film in the works.

At a red carpet event for the first episode of season 6, Knight called the final season "the end of the beginning," since the film and stage show are on the way (H/T BBC).

"It's a world that has a life around the world... it's so popular, but you stop when people want it to stop, not when we want it to stop," he commented.

Knight has previously revealed that the Peaky Blinders movie will begin filming in 2023, and has indicated it will wrap up the series' story. "That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it," he said.

He has also suggested "shows related" to Peaky Blinders could happen, though if they did, he'd like to "pass the baton" rather than directly oversee them himself.

As for the stage show, titled Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, that's coming to Birmingham in the UK this September, then London and other UK locations later.

So, while the series will be ending soon, with the final season debuting its first episode this February 27 on BBC in the UK, we can expect more from the Shelbys and co. in the future.

