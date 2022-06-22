Obi-Wan Kenobi finale features a huge Star Wars cameo

Warning! This article contains MAJOR spoilers Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6. Do not read on if you haven’t seen the finale on Disney Plus.

Obi-Wan Kenobi featured its fair share of prequel cameos, with Jimmy Smits back as Bail Organa, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. However, the Disney Plus series saved the best for last as we finally saw the return of a huge prequel character: Qui-Gon Jinn.

Throughout the series, Kenobi has been calling on his former master for guidance – and finally, he listened in episode 6. Liam Neeson reprises the role, appearing as a force ghost. After Obi-Wan meets a young Luke Skywalker, he heads into the Tatooine desert to make a new home. Here, he spots his old master walking the path ahead of him.

"Well, took you long enough," Qui-Gon tells him as he arrives. "I was beginning to think you’d never come," Obi-Wan says to him, referring to his lack of response amid his reckoning with Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

"I was always here, Obi-Wan," Qui-Gon replies. "You just were not ready to see. Come on. We’ve got a ways to go." He then walks on through the Tatooine desert, fading as Obi-Wan follows him.

Neeson played Obi-Wan’s mentor in The Phantom Menace before his character was killed by Darth Maul. He’s been back in the role a few times since, reprising it briefly in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Attack of The Clones, and The Rise of Skywalker. However, ahead of the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, he tried to throw us off the scent of a cameo, saying he would only return at Qui-Gon in a Star Wars movie.

At Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed he would also be appearing in the upcoming animated show Tales of the Jedi. He’ll voice Qui-Gon in one episode while his son, Micheál Richardson, voices a younger version of the role.

