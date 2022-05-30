Liam Neeson is back as Qui-Gon Jinn in new Star Wars show Tales of the Jedi

Liam Neeson is finally returning as Qui-Gon Jinn in upcoming animated Star Wars show Tales of the Jedi, as revealed at Star Wars Celebration.

Neeson will voice Qui-Gon for one episode, while the actor's real life son, Micheál Richardson, will also be voicing the younger version of the character.

Tales of the Jedi is an anthology series that will consist of six episodes, with three focused on Count Dooku (played by Christopher Lee in the live-action movies). Qui-Gon was Dooku's Padawan.

"Qui-Gon is one of the best and, in some ways, most interesting Jedi, because of his philosophy, which is different from the Jedi Council," Dave Filoni said of the series, via StarWars.com (opens in new tab). "And where did he learn that, if not from his mentor, Count Dooku?"

The other three episodes will be focused on Ahsoka Tano. Her storyline will begin with the Togruta as a baby and her mother is voiced by Janina Gavankar, who also plays Iden Versio in the Star Wars Battlefront 2 video game. The episodes will reunite Ahsoka with her teacher Anakin Skywalker and will also pick up with her post-Order 66, facing down an Inquisitor. (H/T Gizmodo (opens in new tab)).

The episodes will be light on dialogue and focused on visuals, with Filoni describing them as "tone poems."

Neeson hasn't played his Star Wars character in live-action since 1999's The Phantom Menace, but he had a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker. There's every chance we might be seeing (or at least hearing) him again in Obi-Wan Kenobi, though, considering Revenge of the Sith ended with Yoda telling Obi-Wan that Qui-Gon had more training for him on Tatooine.

Star Wars Celebration was packed with reveals and announcements. Andor's first trailer was unveiled and the Rogue One spin-off was confirmed to be getting a second season, too. The Mandalorian season 3 also got a trailer (plus some additional footage). Plus, Jon Watt's Star Wars show was officially announced – it's called Skeleton Crew, and it will star Jude Law.

Beyond that, Ahsoka also got a first teaser, and we were treated to the first official look at Indiana Jones 5.

Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney Plus this fall. While you wait, check out our guide to watching the Star Wars movies in order to get caught up on the galaxy far, far away.