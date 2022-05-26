Indiana Jones 5 first look unveiled by Harrison Ford at Star Wars Celebration

The first official look at Indiana Jones 5 has debuted at Star Wars Celebration.

It shows Harrison Ford in that iconic fedora, lit in yellow, and looking mid-adventure on a rope bridge of some kind. The actor also confirmed that the movie is almost done. "I'm really proud of this film," he said.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

But the actor displayed some of his signature dry humor, too. "That music follows me everywhere – it was playing in the operating room when I had my colonoscopy. I passed," he commented.

Indiana Jones 5 sees Ford back as the titular archeologist, with Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée filling out the cast.

"[Raiders of the Lost Ark] was one of my favorite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s – and that’s in the fifth film as well," Mikkelsen has said of the forthcoming movie. "They're going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic."

Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four films in the franchise, has not returned to direct the fifth, but is on board as a producer. Logan director James Mangold is in the director's chair for Indy's fifth outing.

If you're wondering why there's an Indiana Jones reveal at a Star Wars convention, though, it's not because Ford appears in both franchises – Lucasfilm is one of the films' production companies, and the series is even a George Lucas creation.

Indiana Jones 5 arrives June 30, 2023. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything this year has in store for us.

Catch up on Star Wars with a Disney Plus subscription.