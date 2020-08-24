Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock including an excellent £299 Animal Crossing bundle

We'd given up hope of seeing any new Nintendo Switch deals this summer here in the UK, but Amazon seems to have been able to pry some stock from Nintendo. You can get the console on its own for the RRP (we've not been able to say that for nearly six months) at just £279.99. There are even some rather tasty looking Nintendo Switch bundles on offer too at Amazon. We've got all the details for you below. Given how low stock has been, we wouldn't hold out for something better in the Amazon Prime Day deals.

The bundles only offer modest savings, but given Switch stock has been almost impossible to find in recent months, we're just glad we're not getting overcharged for once as it's been a field day for scalpers of late. The RRP of the Nintendo Switch is £280, so we certainly didn't shout out to you about those inflated prices in our guide to the best Nintendo Switch bundle deals.

So, the fact that one of these bundles includes the still rather new, and very excellent Animal Crossing: New Horizons, means we're surely looking at them being gone soon, especially when you're saving at least £20 on the game's price.

Nintendo Switch bundle deals of the week

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing | £299.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch | £279 at Amazon

Don't miss this exceptionally rare chance to pick up a Nintendo Switch deal at the standard asking price. The console has widely been sold out for months, so we've seen prices for the console on its own often rocket past the £350 mark.

Nintendo Switch Lite 3-game bundle | £229.99 at Amazon

The excellent platformer Rayman Legends leads the way in this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal. Sports Party and Monopoly are the other games in this family-friendly offer. If you don't fancy those games, the same Coral Pink Switch Lite is available on its own for just £199. Don't forget, the Switch Lite is handheld only and can't be plugged into the TV.

