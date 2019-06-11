Nintendo E3 2019 Recap: Best of Nintendo at E3 2019

The Nintendo E3 2019 show has ended, and as the last item on the E3 2019 schedule , it sloed things out with plenty of highs and a few lows. E3 2019 games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been pushed into 2020, but we're delighted to know that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently in development. Here's everything Nintendo announced during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct; be sure to check back for our hands-on impressions when we get to play what Nintendo's brought to the E3 2019 show floor.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons delayed to 2020, but it sure looks lovely

You could almost hear hearts breaking the world over when it was announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons won't be making its planned 2019 debut, and is instead being pushed to March 20, 2020. But the first gameplay shown was enchanting, with Tom Nook selling us on the Deserted Island Getaway Package. Instead of managing an entire town, you'll be making camp on a tropical island, decorating your tent and making a home for yourself. You'll also experience changing seasons, as it seems that snow can fall on this island - perfect for building snowmen. You can also craft new items using Tom Nook's workbench, and of course you'll be paying bells out the nose to Nook for the cost of airfare and accomodations for your island getaway. It looks like multiplayer may also be a factor, with other characters grouping up at the end of the trailer. Because it bears repeating, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons release date is March 20, 2020.

A sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development

Details were scarce, but Nintendo confirmed that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently being worked on. It looks like the Breath of the Wild sequel will pick up right where the first game left off, as Link and Zelda explore some creepy subterranean ruins that seemed to be corrupted by the Malice brought about by Calamity Ganon. We can't wait to hear more.

Banjo-Kazooie and Dragon Quest are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Smash fans have long pined to play as the bear-bird duo of Banjo and Kazooie in Smash Bros., and now Nintendo is making their dreams come true. We got two new character announcements for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC: The Hero from multiple Dragon Quest games is coming this summer, and Banjo-Kazooie make their big debut this fall. Dragon Quest 11's Hero is the frontman, but alternate costumes let you reskin him to be the protagonist from Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation, Dragon Quest 4: Chapters of the Chosen, or Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King. We got a look at the two new stages themed after Dragon Quest and Banjo-Kazooie, as well as Banjo-Kazooie's Final Smash that calls in a horde of angry Jinjos.

Luigi's Mansion 3 gives you a bunch of new abilities and brings back Gooigi

Luigi is in the thick of it when ghosts take over the hotel where he, Mario, and Peach have chosen to stay - but the Poltergust G-00 and its new abilities are here to help you bust ghosts in style. You can Slam ghosts to inflict quick damage, pull objects and remove shields using the Suction Shot plunger, and get some AOE knockback or a jump using Burst. Luigi's Mansion 3 brings back Gooigi , Luigi's gooey green clone who can pass through fences and spikes but will die if he touches water. You can also recruit Gooigi for some two-player co-op using a Joy-Con controller. There's also a new multiplayer mode called The ScareScraper, which supports 8-player in local or online play as you rush to rescue Toads as a huge group of Luigis. We still don't have an exact release date, but we know Luigi's Mansion 3 is coming in 2019.

Pokemon Sword and Shield showed some more gameplay

We already knew the Pokemon Sword and Shield release date is set for November 15, 2019, but Nintendo showed off some new snippets of a battle against Water Gym Leader, Nessa. Nintendo did share that the PokeBall Plus accessory will be compatible with Pokemon Sword and Shield: thought you can't use it as a controller, you can take your favorite Pokemon out into the world with you inside the PokeBall, and "something good might happen" if you do.

Nintendo Switch has a ton of games at E3 2019

We got a big ol' sizzle reel featuring all the games Nintendo is showing off at E3, including a long list of third-party games set for Switch. They include: Spyro Reignited Trilogy (coming September 3), Hollow Knight Silksong (no release date), Ni no Kuni (September 20), Minecraft Dungeons (Spring 2020) The Elder Scrolls: Blades (Fall 2019, as announced at the Bethesda E3 2019 show), My Friend Pedro (June 20), Doom Eternal (no release date), The Sinking City (Fall 2019), Wolfenstein: Youngblood (July 26, 2019), Dead by Daylight (September 24), Alien Isolation (2019), Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (winter 2019), Dragon Quest Builders 2 (July 12) Stranger Thigns 3 (July 4), Just Dance 2020 (November 5), Catan (June 20), New Super Lucky's Tale (Fall 2019), Dauntless (late 2019), and of course, Super Mario Maker 2 (June 28).

