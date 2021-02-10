New Netflix pandemic-inspired comedy from Judd Apatow to star Pedro Pascal and Karen Gillan

Pedro Pascal and Karen Gillan are set to star in a new Netflix comedy from Judd Apatow, inspired by the current pandemic.

Pascal and Gillan will be joined by a motley crew of A-listers including Maria Bakalova ( Borat 2 ), Iris Apatow (Netflix's Love), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), David Duchovny (The X-Files), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Leslie Mann ( Blockers ), and Peter Serafinowicz ( Shaun of the Dead ).

The comedy will follow a group of actors stuck in a pandemic bubble at a hotel as they try to finish a studio franchise movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the movie will take inspiration from the making of Jurassic World 3 (although Netflix insiders have reportedly denied this). The filming of the upcoming Jurassic World movie saw the cast stuck in the UK for several months during lockdown, with production stopping and restarting multiple times due to positive Covid tests on set.

Although everything else is being kept tightly under wraps, we do know that Gillan and Pascal will play the leads in the fictional franchise, while Mann and Duchovny will play actors who used to be married and are now being forced to quarantine together.

Both Gillan and Pascal have their fair share of franchise experience to inspire their performances – Gillan has recently is part of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series (and she's currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder ) and the Jumanji franchise, while Pascal is known for his title role in The Mandalorian and his recent turn in Wonder Woman 1984 .