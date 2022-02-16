The Mandalorian's new ride gets bricked with the latest Star Wars Lego sets

Two new Star Wars Lego sets based on The Book of Boba Fett are on the way, and they feature the Mandalorian's new starfighter to go with Boba Fett's Throne Room.

Now that the show's numerous cameos are out in the open, Lego has lifted the curtain on spoilerific Star Wars Lego sets inspired by the latest season. The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter leads the charge with a bricky replica of the bounty hunter's Naboo spaceship, and it features the Mando himself (holding the Darksaber, no less) to go with a certain Baby Yoda. Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto and a BD droid from the Jedi: Fallen Order video game are also included. You can pre-order the set for $59.99 at Amazon or direct from the Lego store.

Unsurprisingly, The Book of Boba Fett's star is the focus of the second Star Wars Lego set to be announced this week. This one includes a miniature version of Jabba's old hangout, only now the creepy Bib Fortuna is on the throne. Well, for a short amount of time anyway - the chair allows you to literally eject Bib and replace him with Boba or his right-hand sharpshooter, Fennic Shand. That added complexity is probably why this kit is slightly more expensive at $99.99 at Amazon or from the Lego store.

Both Star Wars Lego sets are available to pre-order now, but the Boba Fett kit is landing a little sooner - it arrives March 1, 2022. Meanwhile, Mando's souped-up ride isn't due to hit shelves until June 1.

