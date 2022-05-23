MultiVersus release date, price, formats, characters, and more

MultiVersus is an upcoming platform fighter with a difference, delivering fisticuffs between characters from a wide range of Warner Bros. properties. If you've ever wanted to know who would win in a fight between Shaggy from Scooby-Doo and Finn The Human from Adventure Time, or if Arya Stark is a more proficient assassin than Harley Quinn, then you'll soon be able to put those theories to the test. To discover when it's coming out, how much it'll cost, what formats you can play it on, who's on the roster, and more, here's everything we know about MultiVersus so far.

Everything we know about MultiVersus

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Currently there is a MultiVersus closed alpha running, which is due to conclude at the end of May 2022. That's restricted just to players who have received an invite, but the good news for everyone else is that they don't have much longer to wait, as the MultiVersus release window has been set for July 2022. We don't have an exact date within that month yet, but we do know that's when the open beta launches, meaning that anyone will be able to download and play the game. Much like Fortnite, it's likely that MultiVersus will remain in open beta for a while before graduating to a full release.

MultiVersus is free to play but will have in-game purchases

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

More good news is that MultiVersus will be free to play, so there's no cost involved with jumping in and giving it a go once it releases. As with most F2P games, there will be in-game purchases available but no details have been given yet about what form those will take. The developers have confirmed there will be "upcoming content-filled seasons for players to enjoy," suggesting a season pass system may be implemented that could unlock characters, outfits, and more.

MultiVersus is on PS4 and Xbox One

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As well as being available on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, MultiVersus is on PS4 and Xbox One as well, opening up more options for players to get involved in the fight. What's more, MultiVersus will have full cross-play support to allow battles with friends across different systems, and cross-progression is available so you can move between platforms while maintaining the overall progress you've made on your account.

Here are the 16 MultiVersus characters revealed so far

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

So far a roster of 16 MultiVersus characters has been confirmed, which have been divided into the following fighting classes:

Arya Stark - Game of Thrones (Assassin)

Batman - DC (Bruiser)

Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes (Mage/Ranged)

Finn The Human - Adventure Time (Assassin)

Garnet - Steven Universe (Bruiser)

Harley Quinn - DC (Assassin)

The Iron Giant - The Iron Giant (Tank)

Jake The Dog - Adventure Time (Bruiser)

Reindog - MultiVersus (Support)

Shaggy - Scooby-Doo (Bruiser)

Steven Universe - Steven Universe (Support)

Superman - DC (Tank)

Tasmanian Devil aka Taz - Looney Tunes (Bruiser)

Tom and Jerry - Tom and Jerry (Mage/Ranged)

Velma - Scooby-Doo (Support)

Wonder Woman - DC (Tank)

Most of these names you'll recognise from television, film, and comic book appearances, though Reindog is an exception as they're an entirely original creature made specifically for MultiVersus. The developers have also confirmed that "many more characters will be continually added to MultiVersus," so expect this line up to expand significantly in the future.

