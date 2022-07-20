How to access the MultiVersus open beta

The MultiVersus open beta is available now in early access, though you'll need to earn an invite or purchase a Founder's Pack to get in at this stage. If you can wait a little longer, then the main MultiVersus open beta phase will be available to all on July 26 from 9am PDT / 12noon EDT / 5pm BST on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. At this point MultiVersus will be free to play for everyone, and although it will technically still be in open beta this will serve as a soft launch for the full game. If you're looking to get early access to the MultiVersus open beta, then here's what you need to know.

How to get early access to the MultiVersus open beta (Image: © Warner Bros.) There are currently three different routes you can take to get early access to the MultiVersus open beta, so you can start fighting straight away. The first is if you took part in the MultiVersus closed alpha back in May then you'll automatically get early access, though you may need to check your email for a code to redeem on your WB Games account first. Secondly, you can collect Twitch drops and redeem MultiVersus codes after watching 60 minutes of streaming, which we've covered in our separate guide there. Finally, you can purchase a MultiVersus Founder's Pack to get open beta early access along with various other bonuses, but with prices ranging from $39.99/£32.99 to $99.99/£79.99 that's a big investment in a game that will soon be free to play for all.

What's new in the MultiVersus open beta

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The MultiVersus open beta will initially feature eight different maps to battle it out on, including the Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), and Scooby's Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo). The same roster of MultiVersus characters are returning from the closed alpha, with the notable addition of The Iron Giant as a new fighter. As you can see from the screen above, they're an absolute unit, though there will be balancing in place to stop them crushing all opposition.

The Preseason Battle Pass is running from now until August 8, with a free route for all players and a premium offering available via in-game purchase. This will be followed by the full Season 1 Battle Pass from August 9, with all progress during the early access and open beta periods carrying over to the full game.