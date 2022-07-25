When is the MultiVersus open beta start time

The MultiVersus open beta start time is almost upon us, and at this point on July 26 the previous requirements will be lifted so everyone can get in on the brawling action. You'll no longer need to have an early access pass or buy a Founder's Pack to take part in the action, as this is when the free download version of MultiVersus launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. If you've been waiting until this stage to check out the cartoon style fighter, then here's the MultiVersus open beta start time when you can get involved.

MultiVersus open beta start time

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Depending on which region of the world you're in, the MultiVersus open beta start time is due to be as follows:

West Coast US: 9am PDT

East Coast US: 12noon EDT

UK: 5pm BST

Europe: 6pm CEST

Once that time has passed, you should be able to download the MultiVersus open beta from your chosen platform's online store without any restrictions, as the early access period will have expired and the game will be available for free to all. There may potentially be a short delay before the completely free version appears on the storefront for your system, in which case you should try searching for the game name to see if you can find the download through that route instead.

Following the MultiVersus open beta start time, the game will remain in this beta period for months to come, with no end date set – in much the same way that Fortnite started out. As MultiVersus is free to play you won't need to spend any money on it if you don't want to, though there are plenty of optional in-game purchases available if you'd like to speed up the process of unlocking MultiVersus characters or pick up exclusive customization items.