The MultiVersus closed alpha is finally upon us, with registration open now and the alpha itself running from May 19 until May 27. If you're selected to take part in it then you'll have an early access hands-on of this crossover fighter, where you can battle with a selection of 15 characters including Batman, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark, Finn the Human, Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry, and a whole lot more. There are no restrictions on closed alpha gameplay, meaning you can stream and share as much of it online as you like. Of course, you need to be registered before any of that can happen, so here's the lowdown on how to sign up for the MultiVersus closed alpha and when you'll know if you've been successful.

How to join the MultiVersus closed alpha

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

To sign up for the MultiVersus closed alpha, you can either visit multiversus.com and hit the orange 'closed alpha sign up' button in the top right corner, or take this direct link to the WB Games registration page. You'll need to set up a WB Games account if you don't have one already, or you can choose to sign in with your existing Xbox, PlayStation, Discord, Twitch, Steam, Epic Games, Apple, or Google account by selecting the relevant icon.

Once you're logged in to WB Games, you'll receive a confirmation message that your pre-registration has been successful, after which you'll see the MultiVersus closed alpha listed under 'My Betas' in the 'Beta Management' section of your account. It's important to note that this pre-registration doesn't guarantee you'll get access to the test, so you'll need to keep an eye on your email and see if a redemption code arrives.

How to access the MultiVersus closed alpha

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

From May 17, confirmation emails will start to be sent out to select players registered for the MultiVersus closed alpha, with codes for redemption being distributed from 9am PDT / 12noon EDT / 5pm GMT when the closed alpha starts. There may be additional emails and codes sent out during the course of the closed alpha from May 19 to May 27, so if you don't hear anything immediately you may not have completely missed out.

The other way to access the MultiVersus closed alpha is if you have a friend who is already successfully enrolled, as each user can invite up to three players to join. To do this, they just need to log into their WB Games account, hit the 'Invite a Friend' button in the 'Beta Management' section, then copy and privately send the full URL to the player(s) they want to join the closed alpha.

Is there a MultiVersus Xbox and PlayStation closed alpha

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Yes, alongside the PC (via Steam) version there is a MultiVersus Xbox and PlayStation closed alpha, which is available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, and Xbox One. If you receive a code for the closed alpha, then once you redeem it on the WB Games website you'll have the option to select which platform you want to play on. There will be full cross-gen and cross-play support during the MultiVersus closed alpha, and you don't need a PlayStation Plus subscription or Xbox Live membership to access it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

If you miss out on the closed alpha then you won't have long to wait, as the MultiVersus release date has been set for July 2022, though an exact day within that month hasn't been announced yet. Because the game is free-to-play, it will be entering its open beta phase in July 2022, meaning at that point you'll be able to download it without any cost on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One then duke it out with the many characters from the Warner Bros. multiverse.