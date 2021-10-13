Move fast to grab these Squid Game Halloween costumes before time runs out

Squid Game Halloween costumes are everywhere right now, and with good reason. Netflix's hit show took the world by storm last month, and it was perfectly timed for some spooky fall action. If you're looking to don your own player number or jumpsuit this year, though, you might need to keep an eye on the timer.

Many Squid Game Halloween costume options are shipped from China, which means you'll need to get your order in soon to be in with a chance of delivery before the spookiest night of the year. We're still a couple of weeks away from Halloween, but we're already seeing those delivery dates slipping into November in some instances.

This means you'll want to sort your Squid Game Halloween costume as soon as possible, and hope that time is on your side when you pull the trigger.

We've found all the items that are still in stock and ready to ship in time for the big night (at the time of writing). Not only that, but you'll be able to put your whole outfit together for under $50 / £40, and even less if you're thrifty enough (and have a few spare red or green hoodies lying around).

Remember to double-check the delivery date before you hit the checkout here, as those dates can shift considerably, even weeks away from the main event. That said, you'll find all the remaining Squid Game Halloween costumes still available for timely delivery just below.

Squid Game halloween costumes US

Squid Game Worker / Manager / Soldier Costume Squid Game Worker / Manager / Soldier costume | $42.98 at Amazon

You'll need to move quickly to pick up this Squid Game Halloween costume as we're already seeing a chance of a November 1 delivery. This is one of the fastest shipping costumes on Amazon, too (others are delayed back as far as November 8).

Squid Game Player Costume Squid Game Player costume | $39.50 at Amazon

Right now this Squid Game Player costume is ready for delivery well ahead of October 31 (though that will depend on your state and how quickly you get to it). That's perfect if you're planning on attending as Kang Sae-byeok, but this is a unisex tracksuit as well.

Squid Game Worker / Manager / Soldier mask Squid Game Worker / Manager / Soldier mask | $12.99 at Amazon

If you're feeling crafty (and already have a jumpsuit to hand) you can simply pick up this $12.99 mask and you're good to go. At the time of writing, this item will arrive comfortably in time for Halloween, though that will depend on your state.

Squid Game Front Man mask Squid Game Front Man mask | $12.99 at Amazon

Add a trenchcoat and hood to this cheap $12.99 mask and you've got yourself a convincing Front Man Halloween costume. At the time of writing, this mask will also be at your front door well before the big night, but, again, that might depend on where you are.

Squid Game halloween costumes - UK

Squid Game Worker / Manager / Soldier Costume Squid Game Worker / Manager / Soldier costume | £17.99 at Amazon

At just £17.99 this Squid Game costume is a steal. It's recommended that you choose a size up, but there are plenty of options on offer and speedy delivery as well. It's worth noting, though, that this is the jumpsuit only - but you can pick up a mask for £7.99 on top.

Squid Game Player costume Squid Game Player costume | £27.99 at Amazon

There's a range of numbers to choose from for this cheap Squid Game Halloween costume, so you'll be able to kit out the whole squad. Plus, we're currently seeing a timely October shipping date here as well, but you might have to move quickly as interest and demand intensifies.

Squid Game Front Man mask Squid Game Front Man mask | £3.50 at Amazon

If you're looking to spend as little as possible on Halloween this year, this Front Man mask is just £3.50 at Amazon. There are a range of other options up for grabs from this seller, like worker, manager, and soldier masks, and they will all ship in time if you're quick.

