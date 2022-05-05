Moon Knight post-credit scene explained: Who was that? Does it set up season 2?

A Moon Knight post-credits scene has left everyone scratching their heads. Yes, if you clicked away before the sixth episode of Moon Knight came to an end, then you missed out on a much-anticipated scene that paves the way for a Moon Knight season 2. If you haven't seen the scene, then get back on Disney Plus now!

For those of you who have seen the Moon Knight post-credits scene, then we're here to answer all your burning questions. Given the trippy nature of Marc Spector’s journey so far, the answers might not exactly be as clear-cut. That, though, is what makes the latest Marvel show so exciting.

Are you ready? Let us be your guide as Moon Knight gets seriously weird in its one and only post-credits scene. Spoilers ahead.

What happens in the Moon Knight post-credits scene?

Following on from the events of the Moon Knight finale, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is seen in a psychiatric hospital in London. A Spanish-speaking man in black gloves and flat cap walks up behind Harrow and wheels him out of the hospital. Along the way, Harrow can see that the mysterious man has murdered some of the staff.

The man in the flat cap takes Harrow outside and throws him into a limo. Sitting across from him is Khonshu. The god explains that he didn’t need Marc – or Layla, for that matter – to be his Avatar because he already has someone else.

Khonshu introduces Harrow to his "friend" Jake Lockley, played by Oscar Isaac, the third alter of Marc Spector. Lockley shoots Harrow, seemingly killing him.

Who is Jake Lockley?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Fans of Marvel comics will know all about Jake Lockley. Originally introduced as one of Marc Spector’s disguises, he eventually became one of Moon Knight’s separate, distinct personalities. In the MCU, he's the third persona played by Oscar Isaac, alongside Marc Spector and Steven Grant.

Unlike his comic book counterpart, who is usually depicted as a cab driver with his ear to the ground of the criminal underworld, the MCU’s Lockley appears to be far colder and more calculating – more akin to a hitman than a driver-for-hire.

Most importantly, he’s also Khonshu’s get-out clause. While he seemingly let Marc (and Steven) go free in the finale, he still has their Jake Lockley personality to put to good use.

Jake Lockley has also ‘appeared’ in Moon Knight – we just haven’t seen him on-screen. There were multiple occasions in the series where Marc or Steven blacked out and couldn’t recall what had happened. Most prominently, that occurred during the finale, with Harrow and his men defeated by the time Marc regained control. That was all Lockley, which indicates that he’s a third alter that is locked away for only the bloodiest and dirtiest of jobs that Khonshu needs doing.

Does this mean a Moon Knight season 2?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A Moon Knight season 2 all rests on the shoulders of Oscar Isaac. He previously told Variety, "If there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling."

Nothing has been announced yet for a second season but, if it comes to pass, there’s certainly enough material for Oscar Isaac’s MCU newcomer to make a return.

While the Harrow drama may have wrapped up, Jake Lockley is now a perfect foil for a more hard-hitting second season. It could even dig into the show’s strengths – its internal strife – as Marc and Steven slowly come to the realization that someone else is inhabiting their body.

There are also a couple of loose threads left dangling from the show. One of which is Bushman, Marc Spector’s former commanding officer who was involved in the death of Layla’s father.

