Disney Plus' Moon Knight show with Oscar Isaac casts another "key role"

The upcoming Marvel Disney Plus series Moon Knight has cast another actor, THR reports. May Calamawy has joined the cast as a yet-unknown character, though the publication calls it “a key role.”

Calamawy is probably best known for her role as Dena in the comedy-drama series Ramy, and has also featured in war film The Long Road Home and action thriller The Brave. She joins Oscar Isaac, who is playing the titular Moon Knight, AKA Marc Spector. Though Isaac’s involvement hasn’t strictly been officially confirmed, the show’s cinematographer, and one of the directors, have publicly linked him to the project.

The series will be directed by Mohamed Diab, best known for directing thriller Clash, as well as Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who helmed sci-fi films Synchronic, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, as well as the movies The Endless, and Spring. Moon Knight is set to start production in Budapest this March.

The superhero is one of Marvel’s more obscure characters. Somewhat similar to DC’s Batman in his impressive collection of gadgets, including crescent moon-shaped boomerangs, Spector has dissociative identity disorder and may or may not have been given powers by Marvel’s version of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu – these abilities could be real, or could be a delusion. For more info on the hero, check out our full guide to the character.

The Disney Plus series is shaping up to be another knock-out entry into the MCU, with the makings of a stellar cast and such intriguing source material to go on. It’s clear that Disney Plus is allowing the Marvel universe to expand in some interesting directions – like the upcoming cosmically strange WandaVision – and is bringing lesser-known characters to the forefront, like She-Hulk and Kate Bishop.

Moon Knight doesn’t currently have a release date, but WandaVision is out January 15, and is followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March. For more on what to expect from the MCU this year, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.