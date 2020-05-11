Modern Warfare best pistol: The most powerful sidearm options

It goes without saying that you'll want a trusty sidearm on your loadout unless you're opting for one of the launchers, but what is the Modern Warfare best pistol to choose? Anyone who's played a lot of Call of Duty Modern Warfare will know there's only one answer to this question; the .357 Snakeshot Akimbo set-up. These dual-wield revolvers are absolutely lethal and we've got the best pistol loadout for them right here, along with some alternate choices if you don't fancy being a hipfiring cowboy.

Best .357 Akimbo loadout

These revolvers unfortunately received a recent nerf but after testing them out post-patch, they're still rather strong. The only drawback is that unless you're using Amped, they take a while to switch to, but aside from that, they can destroy players with ease. Here is the best Akimbo Snakeshot loadout, including how to unlock both the Akimbo perk and Snakeshot attachment.

Barrel: .357 Long

Laser: 5mW Laser

Trigger Action: Match Grade Trigger

Ammunition: Snake Shot

Perk: Akimbo

How to unlock the .357 Akimbo Snakeshot

In order to unlock the Akimbo perk, you have to unfortunately put in a little more effort than simply levelling up the gun. Once you unlock the Recon perk, you need to get three kills in five different matches to unlock Akimbo. From there, you can equip Snakeshot and the rest of the necessary attachments.

Modern Warfare best pistol: Renetti Akimbo

If the 357 Snakeshot Akimbo isn't tickling your fancy after the patch, take a look at the Renetti. Rocking this bad boy with the Akimbo perk is also incredibly powerful, and anyone who played Modern Warfare 2 will feel right at home thanks to the burst mod making it almost identical to the Rafficka.

Barrel: Mk3 Burst Mod

Laser: 5mW Laser

Ammunition: 27 Round Mags

Rear Grip: XRK Speed Grip

Perk: Akimbo

Modern Warfare best pistol: .50 GS (Desert Eagle)

Finally, if Akimbo isn't your style at all, whip out the trusty Desert Eagle. A one-shot kill from any range in hardcore and an almost equally impressive hand cannon in core, this monster accompanied my main gun for almost my entire Damascus camo grind.

Desert Eagle Core loadout:

Barrel: FORGE TAC Enforcer

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Trigger Action: Match Grade Trigger

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Desert Eagle Hardcore loadout:

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: FORGE TAC Enforcer

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Trigger Action: Heavy Duty Trigger

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

