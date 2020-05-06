Modern Warfare best MP5 builds: The best MP5 attachments to use

Having one or two of the Modern Warfare best MP5 builds in your loadouts is crucial since it's one of the best submachine guns in the game, rivalled only by the MP7 in some scenarios. You can make the best MP5 builds to be lethal up close or at long range, and for a variety of modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Here are our recommendations for the Modern Warfare best MP5 builds, including one for Call of Duty Warzone.
Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds | Modern Warfare MP5 builds | Modern Warfare best AUG setup | Modern Warfare 725 builds
Best MP5 loadout for Warzone
If you're playing Warzone, it is absolutely vital that you have weapons that can deal with every possible combat scenario. Whether you're fighting at long distance or you're in the final circle and you need to mow enemies down, it's important to account and be ready for that. Therefore, no matter what MP5 loadout you go for in Warzone, ensure you have Overkill equipped. This will allow you to carry another primary weapon alongside your MP5.
Thanks to Overkill, you can tailor your MP5 to one type of combat. My recommendation would be to equip it with attachments that forego range and accuracy for things like sprint-to-fire speed, hipfire accuracy, and aim-down-sight speed. Further down is our preferred build for a CQB MP5; take that, chuck on Overkill with either one of our Modern Warfare M4A1 builds or a powerful sniper like the AX-50 or HDR. That way, you'll be useful in all situations.
Best MP5 builds: Mobility
One thing all submachine guns can excel at is close quarters combat, sprinting through rooms and clearing them out before moving on to the next, while simultaneously playing the objective. To do this, you'll want attachments that help with mobility, such as the following:
Barrel: FSS Mini
Laser: 5mW Laser
Stock: FTAC Collapsible
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
Best MP5 builds: Stealth
Ideal if you want to flank behind your enemies or play cautiously in Search & Destroy, this MP5 build prioritises staying quiet and killing enemies as quickly as possible. You won't be able to kill anyone across the map easily, but you can take out unsuspecting enemies from the shadows without a problem.
Barrel: Subsonic Integral Suppressor
Optic: Integral Hybrid
Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Best MP5 builds: Ranged
If you're dead set on using your MP5 at range, perhaps for Ground War or bigger maps like Grazna Raid, we've got the set-up for you. Of course, it's a submachine gun so it won't perform quite as well as most assault rifles, but you can still deal some serious damage and retain the power when you're up close too.
Muzzle: Compensator
Optic: Canted Hybrid
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
Ammunition: 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare patch notes | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare watches | Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials | Modern Warfare Gunsmith system