Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds: the best M4A1 loadouts we've found

Well balanced enough to avoid nerfs (so far), the Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds are a thing of beauty. It's the third assault rifle you unlock while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, and its versatility and usefulness in any just about any situation make it the go to gun. In fact it's so versatile that with all the attachment options it just about works in any situation. If you don't believe us then here are some Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds you can rock into just about any game mode.

Best M4A1 builds: Accuracy

(Image credit: Activision)

Our first of the Modern Warfare best M4A1 builds comes courtesy of Ian "Crimsix" Porter, one of the most decorated and successful Call of Duty pro esports players in the world. Having recently moved to Dallas Empire for the upcoming league, his M4A1 loadout focuses on sacrificing mobility for accuracy, ensuring the gun deals as much damage as possible at range.

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic: Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Stock: Singuard Arms Invader

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Best M4A1 builds: Stealth

(Image credit: Activision)

If you love playing slowly, sitting in corners and pre-aiming doors for enemies to come barreling through, take a look at out stealth-focused build. With this, you'll be able to push for the high killstreaks, especially if you utilise things like the Heartbeat Sensor and Ghost perk.

Barrel: FFS 12.4" Predator

Optic: Thermal Hybrid

Stock: Singuard Arms Invader

Perk: Fully Loaded

Underbarrel: Bipod

Best M4A1 builds: Run n Gun

(Image credit: Activision)

For playing fast and frantic, I'd usually suggest rocking an SMG like the MP5. The M4A1 is so good however, that it can be used more than effectively in close quarters combat situations with a build like this, and relies a lot on hip fire kills up close.

Laser: 5mW Laser

Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

Stock: No Stock

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Best M4A1 builds: All-rounder

(Image credit: Activision)

Sometimes you just want to play as a standard assault soldier who can dabble in all sorts of situations. For that, you'll want this M4A1 build which can perform at range, up close, and everything in-between. The only thing you're sacrificing here is mobility, so while you'll be more than adept in close quarters combat, don't go barging into rooms full of enemies.

Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Optic: Integral Hybrid

Perk: FMJ

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

