Thor is looking mighty as ever in this Marvel's Avengers gameplay leak from SDCC 2019

Marvel's Avengers gameplay leaked out San Diego Comic Con yesterday, after publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal (Shadow of The Tomb Raider) held an official panel to show off more from its upcoming action game inspired by the classic Marvel comics.

That gameplay, which was supposed be officially revealed in the week following Gamescom 2019 next month, was supposed to be kept behind closed doors, shown only to those in attendance at the panel itself, but - inevitably - someone has already posted a snippet of the footage onto YouTube, which you can check out for yourself in the video below.

The leaked Marvel's Avengers gameplay shows off Thor, God of Thunder (and one of several playable characters in the game's roster of Earth's mightiest heroes), going to town on a couple of armed guards, demonstrating a variety of light and heavy attacks via his trusty hammer, Mjölnir.

It's only 40 seconds long, but is in much better quality than the last Marvel's Avengers gameplay leak to come out of E3 2019 earlier this year, and gives us our best look yet at one of the biggest new games of 2019 and beyond.

Update: An even longer reel of leaked footage has surfaced online, revealing more gameplay of Thor, Iron Man, and Hulk doing their thing on the Golden Gate Bridge. Check it out below.

The San Diego Comic-Con 2019 schedule, meanwhile, is steaming along at full pace, with loads of big news about Marvel Phase 4, The Walking Dead season 10, and more expected over the rest of the weekend. With that in mind, be sure to stay tuned for GamesRadar+ for all the latest out of the expo as it arrives.

For more, check out the best games of E3 2019, or watch our Release Radar below for a guide to everything else out this week.