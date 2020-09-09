Marvel's Avengers game Mission List: Every mission on the war table

The Marvel’s Avengers game mission list fills the War Table with plenty of Avengers game modes across the six regions currently available in the game, but given that the missions refresh every so often and the results are random, it can be hard to pin down specific war zones in Marvel's Avengers game. This makes it especially tricky if you need to complete certain war zones to progress a mission chain objective.
In this guide, we’re going to run through the full Avengers game mission list so far, listing them per region so that you can find out what missions are currently available, what you’ll be expected to do in them and what rewards you can receive for completing them.
Avengers mission list: snowy tundra
Snowy Tundra
The Evil Reborn
Mission Type: Elite Hive
In this mission, you have to find an underground facility and clear out a series of floors containing enemies and varied objectives found in other drop zones.
Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Legendary Gear
Data Squib Repository
Mission Type: Control Drop Zone
This mission tasks you with identifying and hacking an AIM server, using JARVIS to steal intelligence while repelling enemy forces.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Iso-8 shards
Hybrid Incubation Chamber
Mission Type: Sabotage Drop Zone
You’ll head to a top secret AIM facility in this drop zone, and be tasked with sabotaging the machinery you find inside in a smash and grab operation
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Iso-8 Shard
Avengers mission list: Pacific Northwest
Pacific Northwest
Alpha Threat Training Complex
Mission Type: Elimination Drop Zone
In this speedy mission, you’ll be sent to track down and take out a squad of elite AIM forces in the forest.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Iso-8 Shard
Stark Realities
Mission Type: Priority Threat Sector
This mission sends players inside an AIM facility and tasks The Avengers with destroying an enlarged arc reactor.
Performance Reward: Epic Gear
Stark Realities (Revisit)
Mission Type: Sabotage Threat Sector
You’ll be sent to an alternate AIM arc reactor and told to destroy the device, wiping out waves of enemies along the way.
Performance Reward: Rare or better gear
Forest Hive
Mission Type: Hive
This hive mission will send you into the forest to find a facility with many layers of enemies to fight, and randomized objectives to complete.
Performance Reward: Uncommon Gear
Turbulence (Elite)
Mission Type: Elite Villain Sector
This mission sends you out to investigate a disturbance and engage in a boss battle with an elite villain enemy.
Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear
Expo Hydraulics Foundry
Assault Drop Zone
In this mission you’ll be sent inside an AIM facility to locate a set of robots and take them out.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Iso-8 Shard
Out Of The Shadows
Mission Type: Secrets Within
In this mission, Commander Hill will send you to retrieve data stolen by AIM following the events of A-Day.
Guaranteed Rewards: Epic SHIELD Gear
Bad Blood
Mission Type: SHIELD Faction Mission
In this mission you head into an AIM facility to retrieve the SHIELD Protocols, taking on Taskmaster in the process.
Guaranteed Rewards: Epic SHIELD Gear
In Honor’s Name
Mission Type: SHIELD Faction Mission
This mission is part of the SHIELD Faction questline where Commander Hill employs The Avengers to retrieve a dataset from an area in enemy control.
Guaranteed Rewards: Epic SHIELD Gear
Condition: Green
Mission Type: Iconic Mission
This kicks off Hulk’s side campaign, so you’ll have to play as or have Hulk on your team to progress through the mission, where you track residual gamma radiation to an AIM facility.
Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Hulk Only
Day Of The Remains
Mission Type: Inhuman Alliance Faction Mission
In this mission you follow Hank Pym’s instructions to find blueprints for an AIM Dreadbot so The Avengers can gain the upper hand when they face it.
Guaranteed Reward: Epic Pym Technologies Gear
Avengers missions list: Scandinavian Highlands
Scandinavian Highlands
Mistaken Identity
Mission Type: Iconic Mission
Thor’s side campaign asks you to investigate a cult of AIM scientists called The Woken who are worshiping a clone of the god of thunder.
Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Thor Only
Agents of Thunder
Mission Type: Iconic Mission
Following the previous mission, you’ll follow The Woken to an experimental Bifrost that they’ve created, and you’ll be tasked to wipe it out and put a stop to the cult.
Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Thor Only
Avengers mission list: Helicarrier
Helicarrier
Harm Challenge 1
Mission Type: Virtual Training Module
This is the first of many Holographic Augmented Reality Machine challenges, where you’ll take on robots in cyberspace.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic
Harm Training: Ms. Marvel
Mission Type: Virtual Training Module
This is Kamala Khan’s HARM training mission, to help you hone your skills with Ms. Marvel.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic
Harm Training: Hulk
Mission Type: Virtual Training Module
This is Hulk’s HARM training mission, to help you hone your skills with the big green guy before you head out into battle.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic
Harm Training: Iron Man
Mission Type: Virtual Training Module
Iron Man’s HARM training mission will get you up to speed with how he controls in battle - use this to practice his trickier maneuvers.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic
Harm Training: Thor
Mission Type: Virtual Training Module
This training mission will teach you how to play Thor in Marvel’s Avengers by letting you battle robots in cyberspace.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic
Harm Training: Captain America
Mission Type: Virtual Training Module
Captain America’s training mission will teach you how to handle the Brooklyn brawler in battle by pitting you against waves of robots.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random Comic
Priority Harm Challenge
Mission Type: Priority Harm Challenge
A selection of these HARM missions will appear depending on which character you’re playing as in the Avengers Initiative.
Guaranteed Rewards: Specific Comic
Avengers mission list: Utah Badlands
Utah Badlands
Our Town
Mission Type: Control Threat Sector
Out in Wyoming, you have to disrupt AIM experiments on citizens to complete this mini mission.
Performance Reward: Rare or Better Gear
The Inhuman Condition
Mission Type: Defend Threat Sector
In this mission you’ve got to rescue some Inhuman Refugees from the clutches of AIM, with assistance from Hank Pym.
Performance Reward: Rare or Better Gear
The Inhuman Condition (Revisit)
Mission Type: Defend Threat Sector
In this revisit mission, you’ll locate and rescue another set of Inhuman Refugees from AIM.
Performance Reward: Rare or Better Gear
Desert Hive
Mission Type: Hive
Hive missions saddle you with varied floors of objectives seen in other War Zones, and you’ll have to progress through a set number of floors to complete this endurance test.
Performance Reward: Uncommon Gear
Let The Game Begin
Mission Type: Hive
This Hive mission will send you to locate a sprawling AIM lab and head inside to progress through a series of levels filled with enemies and varied objectives.
Performance Reward: Uncommon Gear
Desert Vault (Elite)
Mission Type: Vault
This Vault mission will have you follow a tracking beacon to a tiny nub on the ground, which once activated will open a vault. Once it’s open you’ll be tasked with unlocking the mechanism by activating certain terminals in time, while fighting waves of enemies.
Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear
More Than Inhuman
Mission Type: Inhuman Alliance Faction Mission
This mission is part of a faction questline, and sends you to a hyper circuit station to destroy the generators and rid the area of AIM forces.
Guaranteed Rewards: Epic Pym Technologies Gear
Rockets’ Red Glare
Mission Type: Iconic Mission
This side campaign follows Captain America as he destroys a satellite hub owned by AIM to shut down their communication network.
Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Captain America Only
Along Came A Spider
Mission Type: Iconic Mission
Black Widow’s side follows Romanoff as she helps a team of AIM scientists defect to shield, defending them as they escape.
Guaranteed Rewards: Rare or Better Gear, Hero-Specific Gear: Black Widow Only
Avengers mission list: Eastern Seaboard
Eastern Seaboard
Enter: The Avengers
Mission Type: Defend Threat Sector
In this mission you have to rescue a team of SHIELD agents who are trapped in a battle with AIM forces.
Performance Rewards: Rare or Better Gear
Fugitive Holding Facility
Mission Type: Defend Drop Zone
You’ll have to infiltrate and defend an allied position from within an AIM facility so that The Avengers can secure extraction in this mission.
Guaranteed Rewards: Random ISO-8 Shard