Marvel's Avengers game tips: 8 things to know before you save the world

These Marvel's Avengers game tips are crucial knowledge for anyone jumping in to the superhero team's newest endeavours, because this is their most ambitious video game appearance yet. The Marvel's Avengers game introduces Ms. Marvel, AKA Kamala Khan, as the sixth member of the team, as she helps reunite the squad after the disastrous events of A-Day. Here are eight top Marvel's Avengers tips to help you through every mode.

1. Don't worry about hunting down resources because they're everywhere and you'll earn plenty through playing normally

Throughout Avengers you'll see plenty of smashable crates with resources inside. Thing is, these are everywhere. Don't worry about hunting them all down because you'll get more than enough during the early game just by completing missions and killing enemies.

2. Dismantle any gear below your highest leveled pieces for extra resources and inventory space

As is the case in most live-service games like Marvel's Avengers, you'll constantly pick up new equipment and gear for your character. While some will be useful to you as it'll have a nifty stat or buff, a lot of what you get will be weaker than what you've currently got equipped, usually the stuff at a lower power level. Go through all of this stuff and dismantle it (hold Triangle/Y on PS4/Xbox) to earn some extra resources and free up inventory slots.

3. Press up on the d-pad frequently to highlight points of interest and things to check out

A lot of the missions in Marvel's Avengers start off as somewhat open-world experiences, before you reach the main objective. In these areas are plenty of side objectives to complete and goodies to find like chests and inhumans to save. They can all be marked on your HUD whenever you press up on the d-pad, saving you time exploring.

4. In combat, focus on any nearby turrets and flying enemies first before attacking the ground-based units

A lot of combat encounters will have enemy turrets and flying drones, which typically attack quicker than the standard ground-based enemies. Since they're also ranged, they're a persistent pain in the butt until you take them down, at which point you can unleash your full might on the stronger baddies.

5. If you're low on health, try and execute a takedown to regain some

It's not easy to find health in a pinch while the chaos is ensuing around you in Marvel's Avengers, but did you know you regain some health by doing a takedown? That's right, if you can get an enemy weak enough to pull one off - look for a button prompt telling you you can do it - you'll essentially steal their life from them. At least, that's how we like to look at it.

6. Complete Iconic Missions as you unlock them to gain more gear and level up each character

As you unlock each one of the Avengers, their Iconic Mission will unlock, which is a short (one-to-two hours) set of missions that explores some extra narrative for them and nets you sweet gear at the end of it. Also, playing them in order will fill some gaps in the main mission storyline too.

7. Take on daily faction assignments for extra rewards

When you unlock the faction assignments at both the Chimera and the Anthill, make sure you're frequently accepting tasks. These can be completed as you play because they're pretty simple stuff, and you'll continuously build up your resources and gear. Just remember to cash them in to claim your rewards.

8. Boost gear as you go, but save epic, legendary and exotic items till you hit power level 130

It's worth boosting your gear frequently during the early stages of the game because you'll be stronger and level up quicker. When you start to receive epic (purple), legendary (yellow), and exotic (gold) gear though, hold fire on those. This is because these are the best equipment you'll earn, and the maximum power level gear can drop at is 130, while the maximum power level in the game is 150. This means you'll need to frequently upgrade your gear in the end-game if you plan on reaching max power level, which is when the epic and above gear will be best utilised (and you can start speccing into specific builds).