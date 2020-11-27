Make some noise for less than $100 with this Samsung soundbar

It might be easy to dismiss a soundbar deal under $100, but if you want to give your set up a neat and tidy audio boost, then one from a reputable and trusted as Samsung, that also includes a wireless subwoofer is a perfect tempter. This Black Friday gaming deal gets you a Samsung soundbar and wireless subwoofer for $99. It's time to make some noise (though, mind your neighbors) on a budget.

Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer | $99 at Walmart

In case you're late to the soundbar party, soundbars are perfect for folks looking to step up their audio game from the stock speakers on TVs - even the ones on the best gaming TVs and best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X aren't up to much - but aren't interested in drilling holes in their ceilings and mounting an array of surround sound speakers. Plus, this one includes a wireless subwoofer so you get those deep, dynamic lows that infuriate apartment neighbors living below you. They're space-saving, convenience-saving audio givers and an easy way to boost your setup. Also, this soundbar is Bluetooth-compatible, meaning you can easily connect your phone and use it to play music.

A Samsung soundbar with a wireless subwoofer for under $100? Only on Black Friday. Don't miss out on this deal to improve your home theater's audio setup.

This 170w 2.1ch soundbar will fill your living room, bedroom, or lounge with the dynamic sounds of your favorite movies, TV shows, music, or audiobooks (if that's your thing). And with a name like Samsung stamped into it, you won't need to worry about anything going fuzzy for quite a few years. For less than a single hundred-dollar-bill, you don't need to break the bank for a respectable addition to your home theater setup.

