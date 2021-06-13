Life is Strange: True Colors gets a new trailer along with first look at remastered collection

Life is Strange: True Colors got a new gameplay trailer along with a first look at the Life is Strange Remastered Collection at the Square Enix Presents E3 showcase.

In the new trailer, Life is Strange: True Colors director Zak Garris of Deck Nine Games gave us an insight into lead protagonist Alex Chen’s psychic ability of empathy, which allows her to see and feel the emotions of the people around her. This unique power leads Alex to investigate the secrets of Haven Springs in hopes of finding out what happened to her brother after his sudden death.

Alex’s powers are represented in the form of brightly coloured auras that surround the characters in the game and will affect the relationships between Alex and the people of Haven Springs, as well as every decision she makes. Elsewhere in the trailer we are given our first look at a major decision in the game, which is the usual formula of any Life is Strange title.

Lastly, we also got our first look at the ‘nova’ element of Alex’s powers which allows her to deeply connect with someone’s emotions and transports her to a world that reflects that person’s psyche, giving Alex a better understanding of what that person is going through. Like in every Life is Strange game, this power comes with great responsibility as Alex will have to make decisions based on these encounters, many of which will come with consequences.

Life is Strange: True Colors wasn’t the only thing to get shown during the Life is Strange segment of E3 2021’s Square Enix Presents showcase, as fans also got their first look at the Life is Strange remastered collection: a bundle of both the original Life is Strange game and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm with updated visuals which can be purchased both separately and as a pre-order bonus with Life is Strange: True Colors.

Not only that but Square Enix is also offering an Ultimate Edition pre-order of the game which includes both Life is Strange: True Colors, the Remastered Collection, a bonus story titled Wave Lengths (which appears to feature True Colors character Steph), as well as an outfit pack for Alex.

Life is Strange: True Colors is set for release on September 10, 2021 along with the Life is Strange Remastered Collection which will both be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.