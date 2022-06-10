Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is 25% off on PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has dropped up to $15 / £15 from its launch price at Amazon, across Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. You'll find each version available for $44.99 (was $59.99) (opens in new tab) in the US, and at between £34.99 and £38.99 (opens in new tab) in the UK (was £49.99). That's great news for anyone holding out for a discount before diving into the latest Lego adventure - with a brand new record low price rolling out across platforms.

We're seeing these offers in both the US and UK right now, so there's plenty of savings to go around, and what savings they are. This is the cheapest we've ever seen Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on any of these platforms.

Originally launching at the start of April, deal-hunters have been waiting for just over two months to secure discounts on any of these platforms. Previous Nintendo Switch deals did take things down to $50 briefly in May, and Xbox Series X deals followed suit shortly after, however this is the first time we've seen this game featured in major PS5 deals.

You'll find all these offers just below, and plenty more of the latest Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga prices further down the page.

Today's best Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker deals

