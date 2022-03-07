Zelda: Breath of the Wild Old Man locations – how to get the warm doublet recipe and beat the paraglider shrine

Before your adventure can properly begin, you'll need to figure out the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Old Man locations. He's hiding out around the Great Plateau, and he's the key to getting off of the rock with a new paraglider in hand. If you're trying to work out the Breath of the Wild Old Man locations, where to find the Old Man after 4 shrines, and how to get the Breath of the Wild Warm Doublet, we've got you covered.

This is a little long-winded, but completing these steps are necessary for Link to get into Hyrule proper in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Old Man will task you will completing four Great Plateau Shrines – Oman Au, Ja Baij, Owa Daim, and Kah Namut – in exchange for the paraglider. As an added bonus, if you follow the Old Man's cooking advice you can even learn how to make cold resistant potions and event get a warm doublet for your troubles.

So keep on scrolling for the Breath of the Wild Old Man locations and detailed breakdowns of each of the Great Plateau shrines.

Old Man locations

Old Man locations in Breath of the Wild

The Old Man moves around the map as much as you do, and you'll need to pin him down when you want to trade in a dish for the warm doublet, so here's where you can find him in the Great Plateau region.

1 – Great Plateau

As soon as you leave the Shrine of Resurrection where you start the game, you'll be on the Great Plateau.

A small cutscene will show you the Old Man down the path to the right.

Walk down to find him sitting next to a campfire. This is where you'll find him hanging out in this part of the map.

2 – Forest of Spirits

The Forest of Spirits is to the west of the first shrine.

As you approach, you'll spot a plume of smoke billowing from forest canopy.

The Old Man can be found at the bonfire and cooking pot spot at night, and hunting or chopping down trees nearby during the day.

#3 – Mount Hylia

This spot is actually more of a vantage point rather than an Old Man hangout.

There's a convenient path to the top of the peak.

The Old Man is at the top, admiring the view. Don't forget to check the rock next to him for some amber.

4 – Old Man's Cabin

Far from being a nomadic hobo, the Old Man actually has an abode in the south of the region.

Head south from the Temple of Time and you'll spot it in no time.

At night, the Old Man will be sitting by the cooking pot outside. Otherwise he'll be wandering around, chopping down trees.

How to get the warm doublet

How to get the warm doublet in Breath of the Wild

If you want the Breath of the wild warm doublet item before you head to the snowy area to tackle the two shrines found there, you need to make a Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry for the Old Man. If you complete the shrines without it, you'll find the doublet in the Old Man's cabin, but it's much more convenient to pick it up beforehand.

Read the diary in the Old Man's cabin and you'll discover a partial recipe. It turns out that he'll hand his warm doublet over to whoever figures out the missing ingredient.

The three ingredients are a Spicy Pepper, Raw Meat, and Hyrule Bass.

The pepper can be found growing near the entrance to the snowy area at the end of the path from the Shrine of Resurrection. There is a Bokogoblin camp off to the right of the arch and you'll find a pepper plant here.

The fish can be seen swimming in the lake next to the Temple of Time. You can either shoot them with an arrow and dive in to grab them, swim over them and grab them, or throw a bomb in the water and wade in to get their bodies.

The Forest of Spirits is home to a number of boar. The easiest way to kill them is with a well-placed headshot. Otherwise, you can try to sneak up on them, but be warned, they're flighty buggers.

Once you've made the dish, you need to present it to him when he's resting next to a campfire at night and tell him you cooked something.

Hand over the dish and the warm doublet is yours.

Oman Au Shrine

Oman Au Shrine in Breath of the Wild

The Oman Au Shrine is the first one you'll visit and the Old Man will point it out to you after you activate the Great Plateau Tower.

Make your way over and head inside. Interact with the podium on the left to get the Magnesis Rune which will give you a big magnet, basically.

Use your new power to life up the metal plates on the floor and head down the ladder.

Use Magnesis to pull out the metal blocks from the wall and climb over.

Cross the metal plank in front of you, and then use Magnesis to pick it up and make a bridge to the next platform.

Once you're on the other side, look up to the left to spot a metal chest. Use your magentic power to drag it over. The Traveler's Bow is inside.

Now yank open the doors and the the shine is finished.

Ja Baij Shrine

Ja Baij Shrine in Breath of the Wild

The Ja Baij Shrine is in the Eastern Abbey ruins. To the east. Obviously.

Watch out for live Guardians ready to zap you into oblivion, and head inside.

Interact with the plinth to get the Remote Bomb and blow up the cracked wall in front of you.

Blow up the wall to the right to reveal a chest containing a Traveler's Claymore.

Now blow up the wall to the left, and hop onto the moving platform to get to the next room.

First of all, we'll get the chest in this area.

Head over to the far left.

Stand on the hydraulic platform and let it jettison you over to the platform with the chest containing amber.

Now head over to the right and up the steps. Drop a bomb into the pipe up here to blow up the cracked rocks opposite.

You can now climb the ladder and complete the shrine.

Owa Daim Shrine

Owa Daim Shrine in Breath of the Wild

The Owa Daim Shrine is to the south of the region.

You'll need to have picked up the warm doublet or cooked up a batch of cold resistant dishes to reach it.

Interact with the plinth to extract the time-freezing Stasis power.

Use it on the cog to stop the platform rotating, and cross over to the other side.

There's a chest containing a Traveler's Shield at the top of the ramp. The only problem is there are giant balls rolling down it towards you.

Use Stasis on a ball before it rolls off the edge and run up to the middle where you can take a pit stop without getting crushed.

You don't need to freeze a ball to reach the top of the platform where the chest is, as there's plenty of time to scurry up there.

Now that's taken care of, go back down and around to the left. Pick up the Iron Sledgehammer resting against the wall. Use Stasis on the ball blocking the path ahead and use the sledgehammer to go to town on it. It'll fly off, clearing the path and letting you finish the shrine.

Keh Namut Shrine

Keh Namut Shrine in Breath of the Wild

The Keh Namut Shrine on the Great Plateau is to the west.

Again, it's in the snowy region so make sure you can survive the journey with a warm doublet or cold resistant meal.

Interact with the plinth to get the ability to create icy platforms on the surface of water.

Use that power on the small pool in front of you to reach the platform opposite.

Next, create a platform underneath the gate to lift it up.

As you walk to the next area, you'll spot a chest on a platform nearby. Create an ice pillar to reach it and nab the Traveler's Spear inside.

To complete the final puzzle, make the slab into a ramp by forming an ice pillar underneath one of the ends.

Once you've exited the shrine, the Old Man will glide down and tell you - in a roundabout way - to meet him at the Temple of Time.

Once you reach the temple, head inside and he'll announce his presence. Climb up to the roof to speak to him one last time and get the paraglider. The world is now your oyster. Enjoy!

When you're done with Link's 2017 adventure you might want to check out Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch games of 2022.

