The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild unbreakable weapons and high-durability Trident locations

If you play this adventure for any amount of time, it won't be long before you start dreaming of finding Zelda: Breath of the Wild unbreakable weapons. Just about every weapon and shield in the game has a durability stat, meaning it will shatter and be unrecoverable once you've smashed up enough enemies. It's why so many go off in search of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Sword.

The Master Sword in Breath of the Wild is one of the only unbreakable weapons in the game, but you'll need to meet certain requirements to get your hands on it. Thankfully, there are a couple of high-durability weapons and shields in Zelda: Breath of the Wild that you can get in the meantime, which will last a little longer than the traditional items you pilfer from enemies and treasure chests.

Keep reading for the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Sword location, as well as information on the Hylian Shield, Ceremonial Trident, and Lightscale Trident. These Breath of the Wild high-durability weapons are essential equipment for Link, particularly once you begin to push up against Hyrule Castle towards the end game.

Master Sword

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Sword location

The Master Sword is unique in that it's the only unbreakable weapon in the game. Its durability wanes with use, but after a few minutes recharging in your inventory, it's good to go again.

It's worth finding the sword as it does double damage against Ganon and his minions.

The Master Sword is tucked away in the middle of Korok Forest, to the north of the castle.

If you haven't visited the forest for the Korok Seeds or the shrines located there, you'll have to make your way through the Lost Woods on the southeast side of Korok Forest.

From the ruin at the woods' entrance, follow the path of torches until they appear to end, then head west to find a pair of torches next to a large tree with a chest inside.

Pick up the torch on the ground and light it. Watch the direction of the falling embers and use them to navigate the rest of the way.

You'll be invited to pull the sword from the stone, and as you do, your heart gauge will deplete, but it will replenish immediately afterwards. It's worth noting that you'll need You'll need at least 13 hearts to yank it free.

If you're wondering how to get the Master Sword without 13 hearts the answer is you can't... not easily, at least. Thankfully, collecting the required amount is easy enough, obtained by completing shrines for Spirit Orbs and defeating the Divine Beasts.

Hylian Shield

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield location

The Hylian Shield isn't technically unbreakable, but it does have a very high durability of 800.

If you haven't mastered the Perfect Guard technique, I'd steer clear of using it against Guardians' laser beams, as they can destroy almost any shield with one blast. While the Hylian Shield might take a bit longer to get worn down by them, it's not worth it when you can sacrifice a stack of low level shields in its place.

The shield is in Hyrule Castle's lockup, but it's very easy to reach. You can avoid all confrontations along the way, but stock up on arrows and various health and speed potions for the unavoidable fight at the end to get it.

From the northwest side of the castle, where the green pin is, you'll be able to see the entrance to the docks, which looks like a big cave with the moat running into it.

Paraglide over onto the path next to it, but be wary of the active, but stationary, Guardian at the top.

Sneak past it to what looks like a mine entrance on the right. There are three ore deposits twinkling away right outside, so you can't miss it.

A gate will be barring your way, but you can use an ice block to raise it up.

The next obstacle is purple Ganon gloop. Shoot the eyeball visible in the cell on the left to clear out the hallway.

The cells here have some tough Moblins in, but you can easily avoid them if you have enough stealth and stamina, climbing above and around the cells like a yellow belly.

Follow the corridor around to the right and you'll see a very suspicious-looking pile of bones in the cell beyond.

It's a Stalnox, and yes, the door will close behind you, trapping you in with it. Shoot its eye and follow up with a sound thrashing. He'll try to throw his various appendages at you, but they're easily avoided. Take your time, keep your cool, and you it'll be dead before you know it.

He'll drop some pretty fancy gear, but the treasure you're looking for is in the chest.

Any armour, weapons, and shields you've acquired, and lost or broken will appear in the inventory of Grante in Tarrey Town, but they're very expensive and you'll need to do a bunch of quests to unlock his services.

So when your Hylian Shield finally bites the dust, you can pick up another one from Grante.

Ceremonial Trident

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Ceremonial Trident location

The Ceremonial Trident is essentially a counterfeit Lightscale Trident, but can be reforged by Dento in Zora's Domain, which is also where you'll find it.

Zora's Domain is to the east of Central Hyrule.

From Mipha's statue, head up the staircase to the left.

Make your way to the bridge leading to the west gate of Zora's Domain.

You need to jump off the right side of the bridge and glide down to the very bottom level of the outer ring.

You could swim there, but it wouldn't be as quick.

Get yourself to the spot on the map above.

Facing away from Zora's Domain, use Magnesis to spot the Trident in the water.

Use ice blocks to reach it and switch to Magnesis to lift it out and onto solid ground.

If you break or lose the trident, bring Dento a Zora Spear and five pieces of flint, and he'll make you a shiny new one.

Lightscale Trident

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Lightscale Trident location

The Lightscale Trident is the only other weapon that can be reforged if lost or broken, at Zora's Domain.

You'll have to clear Divine Beast Vah Ruta to get it.

Visit the throne room in Zora's Domain and you'll be told to open the chest for your prize.

Should you lose or break the trident, Dento will refroge it using a Zora Spear, a diamond, and five pieces of flint.

You can get diamonds in Zora's Domain by bringing Ledo - the guy tapping away at a pillar near the shrine - 10 luminous stones. He'll give you two for the first 10, as a side quest reward, and one for every 10 after that.

And that's about as close as you're going to get to unbreakable weapons, so make the most of these small loopholes and enjoy!

Information on Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is still light, but it seems likely that breakable weapons will return for one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch games.