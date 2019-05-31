The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Korok Seeds and Hestu locations guide

There are 900 Breath of the Wild Korok seeds to find in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Just in case that didn't sink in that's nine hundred, 9 0 0. It's a lot and finding all the Breath of the Wild Korok seeds will take time. The puzzles involved aren't really hard but with so many locations and variations it's easy to miss them.

What makes this endeavour worth more than just the satisfaction/madness of finding all 900 is that collecting them lets you add extra inventory slots for your weapons and shields. That is if you can find the maraca-playing Hestu around Hyrule to collect your prize. At least he only appears in one of three places, making at least part of this easy.

So, whether you’re looking for those Hestu locations, are in desperate need of finding a handful (maybe even a few hundred) of the Breath of the Wild Korok seed locations, or just want to unleash your inner completionist, scroll on down below to see all 900 of ‘em. My head hurts just thinking about it.

Table of Contents:

More Breath of the Wild guides: