That surprise A-list cameo in Doctor Strange 2 explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought with it twists, turns, surprises, and revelations that are going to affect the MCU for years to come.

Naturally, some of those huge shocks are massive cameos – and there's one in particular that's bound to bring the house down.

Now, it goes without saying, but there are major spoilers for Doctor Strange 2 ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

If you've made it this far, then you've seen the film… and you know John Kransinski has made his MCU debut as Mr. Fantastic.

Krasinski has long been a hugely popular fan-cast for the role, and, after tons of speculation leading up to the film's release, we've finally seen him suited up as a member of the Fantastic Four and as part of the Illuminati – also comprised of Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo, Anson Mount's Black Bolt, Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter.

Who does John Krasinski play in Doctor Strange 2?

Mr. Fantastic, AKA Reed Richards, is a member of the Fantastic Four in Marvel comics. He's married to Susan Storm, AKA the Invisible Woman. Also in the superhero team is Benjamin Grimm, AKA the Thing, and Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch.

Reed Richards is a genius scientist, and, thanks to a mishap with some cosmic radiation, has the ability to stretch his entire body. We'll most likely next see the character in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, which doesn't have a release date just yet.

Will John Krasinski be in the Fantastic Four movie?

(Image credit: Getty)

Well, that's hard to predict. While in Doctor Strange 2, actors play different versions of their character – Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen play multiple Stephen Stranges and Wanda Maximoffs, respectively – in Spider-Man: No Way Home, three Peter Parkers are played by three different actors (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield).

Mr. Fantastic has been played in live-action twice before, once by Ioan Gruffudd, and a second time by Miles Teller. It's unclear if we'll be seeing either of them again in the role.

There's also the fact that Wanda turned Mr. Fantastic into stretchy spaghetti in a murderous rampage that wiped out every single Illuminati member besides Mordo... Of course, we have yet to meet the main Marvel timeline's version of Reed. Krasinski may have the role, or it could be someone else entirely.

No casting news has been announced for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie just yet, and director Jon Watts recently dropped out, too. With that in mind, we'll probably have to wait a while longer to find out if Krasinski will return to the role – and if his real-life wife Emily Blunt will be playing his on-screen wife Susan Storm, as many have fan-cast.

