John Carmack wants Sony and Microsoft to auction PS5 and Xbox Series X stock straight to customers

As you can see below, the id Software co-founder and industry veteran spoke out against the current system of selling stock of PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through retailers. Carmack suggests that hardware manufacturers should auction off their stock directly to consumers, a method he claims would eliminate scalpers, groups purchasing vast quantities of stock to resell at drastically higher prices for profit.

February 19, 2021

When posed with the suggestion that rarity of items leads to higher consumer demand, Carmack conceded this was likely the truth. "That is probably the current reasoning, with decades of evidence to back it up, but it is at least conceivable that things actually are a bit different now than when a lot of the marketing lore was laid down," he said in a separate Twitter post.

Scalping has been a massive problem for those trying to secure a PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S around the world since all three consoles launched in November last year. As of December, it was reported that upwards of 60,000 next-gen consoles were resold by scalpers for profit, leading one UK retailer to manually check each individual next-gen console order after massive hauls from one specific group.

Just last month, UK customers in particular were still struggling to get their hands on Sony's next-gen console through official channels. Around the same time, UK politicians advanced plans to crack down on scalping with new laws that would restrict the resale of consoles, similar to the manner in which concert ticket resales are heavily restricted. The bill hasn't passed into law as of right now, and there's doubts it ever will, but the MP who proposed the legislation hopes it will spur the government into taking action.

