HyperX headsets guide: get some of the best game audio in your setup

HyperX headsets are some of the best in the business. They quietly go about making first-class game audio-givers that permeate best PC headset for gaming lists up and down the internet given their excellent and established reputation for quality game sound.

There's a special seat at the table for those who make particularly exquisite headsets, though. The likes of HyperX headsets, Razer headsets, Logitech headsets, Sennheiser gaming headsets, and Turtle Beach headsets all provide exceptional gaming audio device that are comfortable, durable, often (but not always) loaded with features, and have spectacular sound.

Going for a top brand like these HyperX headsets means that while you might pay a bit more, you're far less likely to have to compromise on any of these key facets and characteristics. A HyperX headset is going to tick many boxes in one fell swoop.

Whatever HyperX headset you choose, when you team it with your favorite machine such as one of the best gaming PCs (like the ASUS ROG GA15 PC that I use in my setup) the results are fantastic. And they are likely to be the same for PS5 and Xbox Series X, providing us with contenders for best PS5 headset and best Xbox Series X headset given how they have excelled on the current generation of consoles too.

An important note: even though the HyperX headset range is well established - but still growing, of course - this is a new guide as we look to cast an eye over all the major players in the best gaming headset market. As a result, you can expect this guide to grow and be more detailed over time as we revisit some established Hyperx headsets and some upcoming new ones too.

HyperX Cloud Alpha A well-established, premier HyperX headset Acoustic Design: Closed back; over ear | Cable length: 3.3m / 10.8ft | Drivers: 50mm Dynamic | Weight: 11.8oz / 336g | Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile

The HyperX Cloud Alpha aren’t exactly the new kid on the block. This venerable mid-range headset has been knocking around since 2017 but the fact they’re still around should tell you something: this headset is superb.

Sure, one could decry HyperX for the lack of software, RGB lighting, or various doo-dads that litter the specs sheet of many a modern gaming headset, but for the money, the Cloud Alphas offer peerless build quality and in-game performance.

Plug them into your PC or console of choice and enjoy a well-balanced, clear sound straight from the offset, plus a lovely plush fit that’ll never be tiresome over those long sessions. If you’re someone who values customization in your headset, you might want to look elsewhere, but if you’re someone who prefers the simpler things in life, the Cloud Alpha is the HyperX headset for you.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S A worthy mid-range headset that offers good all-around performance Acoustic Design: Close-back, circumaural | Cable length: 2.5m / 8.2ft | Drivers: 50mm Dynamic with neodymium magnets | Weight: 275g / 9.7oz | Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile

It’s not the fanciest headset on the market, but it sure is comfortable. HyperX brings its signature comfort and performance quality to a simple but effective gaming headset, with 50mm neodymium directional drivers and a noise-cancelling mic that does a great job of filtering out background noise, like key smashing or a rattly desk fan.

At $60 / £60, this doesn’t quite fall into the premium headset category, and the plastic exterior does feel a bit cheap for the asking price. Thankfully the audio quality isn’t compromised at all, with a refined soundscape that blends snappy highs with rich, bassy lows. An excellent choice for anyone after an all-around solid HyperX headset.

HyperX Cloud II Perfect for everyday comfort console gaming Acoustic design: Closed back; over ear | Cable length: 1m / 3.3ft | Drivers: 53mm Neodymium | Weight: 11.3oz / 320g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, Mobile

HyperX's follow-up to the original Cloud gaming headset, promises 7.1 surround sound and a quality noise-cancelling mic. And while it's not perfect, you're still getting decent audio in the mid and high ranges as you'd expect from HyperX. Console players will benefit from this strong audio, though if you're after more bass-heavy experiences you'll notice a stuttering lower range. Doom Eternal delivers the power of its bassline, for sure - but this power is sometimes at the disadvantage of detailing.

However, there aren't any EQ customization options for PC players here, though you'll find a USB dongle in the box for toggling 7.1 surround sound or controlling audio and mic volume. That 7.1 surround sound was a little unconvincing in our testing, but, that said, for the price, you're still getting a nice soundscape in less bass-heavy games. What really sells these cups, however, is the excellent design and level of comfort. Two options for cushion materials will ensure your personal preference can be met, and roomy, expandable cups will fit just right for more head sizes and shapes than you might think.

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless headphones Mid-range headphones that perform solidly if unspectacularly Acoustic Design: Closed back | Cable length: Wireless | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 315g | Compatibility: PC, PS4

HyperX has a bunch of headphones in its Cloud range, and the Cloud Flight Wireless is the mid-range pair with PC and PS4 compatibility. It'll set you back about $140 / £120, but what does it offer at that not-quite budget price point to stand out from the crowd?

By all means, it's a solid headset with decent HyperX-levels of quality audio, that is comfy to wear for long periods, but there are a couple of compromises you need to be aware of: the 2.0 channel audio is good but other headsets in the same price range offer 5.1 or 7.1, and the mic isn't particularly impressive.

It is generally a fine HyperX headset but not much more. You'll still be able to locate enemies and their general direction, and the game audio and detail level is good but nothing spectacular. If you're in need of a replacement headset and can pick this up in a sale, then this is ideal, but it will also fit the bill for a pressure-free headset you don't mind taking out and about, or a perfect first gaming headset as a way into HyperX headsets and gaming audio.