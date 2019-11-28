Hurry! Turtle Beach PS4 and Xbox One headphones are down from £220 to just £99 at Argos!

As Smash Mouth once wisely noted, the years start comin' and they don't stop comin', and the same can be said for 2019's slate of Black Friday game deals , which are as abundant in number as they are rich in money-saving power.

Take a look at this bad boy from Argos, exclusively for those of you in the United Kingdom, which cuts costs on the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 - a set of the best gaming headphones that you can hope to have right now.

You can select a model designed specifically for either PS4 or Xbox One with this amazing Argos deal, which shaves £120 off the product's original RRP of £219.99. If I were you, I'd grab your pair now before stocks run out or Argos decides its "deals over" time.

The Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 comes with its own noise cancelling microphone, Aerofit ear cushions, nanoclear speakers, and Elite SuperAmp audio controls for unrivaled customizability. The headphones are also perfectly compatible with other devices, including PC and mobile, so these aren't necessarily exclusive to your gaming downtime, either.

For more Black Friday good stuff, check out all the other retailers currently offering fantastic prices on a whole range of products below.

The best Black Friday game deals across the web (UK)