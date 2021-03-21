How to watch WWE Fastlane 2021: live stream wrestling from anywhere

We're on the Road to Wrestlemania and it's time to kick things up a gear and watch WWE Fastlane 2021, back from its one year hiatus to showcase some of the squared circle's biggest names ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Flordia.

The highlights of this year's event include Alexa Bliss' showdown with Randy Orton, and a rematch between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. Read our guide on how to watch WWE Fastlane 2021, and get a live stream of the wrestling event online from anywhere in the world.

WWE Fastlane 2021 at a glance Watch via BT Sport Box Office in the UK, with WWE Network and Peacock sharing broadcast rights in the US. PPV channel Main Event holds the rights in Australia.



WWE Fastlane takes place at Tropicana Field on Sunday, March 21.



The action is due to start at 7pm ET / 4pm PT - making it an 11pm GMT start in the UK. For those tuning in from Australia, it's a 10am AEDT start on Monday morning.

The tensions between Reigns and Bryan have been bubbling away nicely since the events of last month's Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, one of the most absorbing storylines revolves around Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton, with Five Feet of Fury hell-bent on revenge after Orton set fire to her accomplice, The Fiend. The Viper had a chance to do the same to Bliss, but didn't have the heart, and may come to regret that decision at Fastlane.

We've also got an enthralling Tag Team Championship match on the cards, as two-time titleholders Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax join forces once again, this time against superstar duo Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, the SmackDown Women’s Champion and Royal Rumble Match winner respectively.

We've got all the info on how to watch WWE Fastlane 2021 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How to live stream WWE Fastlane 2021 online in the US

Peacock

WWE Fastlane 2021 is the first pay-per-view event to be shown on Peacock, and the last to be shown on WWE Network in the US before it taps out on April 4. If you're already a WWE Network subscriber, you can simply tune in using your existing account. Otherwise you'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium, which would usually cost $4.99 a month - but you can save 50% with the latest Peacock deal, which works out at $2.50 a month for the first four months. From next month, Peacock will be the exclusive home of all WWE pay-per-view events in the US, so if you're a wrestling fan it's a no-brainer. But you'll need to move quickly, as the 50% off deal expires on April 9. WWE Fastlane 2021 starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, March 21. If you're already a Peacock subscriber but are out of the country on Fastlane 2021 day, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream WWE Fastlane 2021 in the UK

BT Sport Box Office

In the UK, you can watch WWE Fastlane 2021 through BT Sport Box Office. The good news is the PPV event is pretty affordable, costing £14.95. You don't need to be a BT Sport subscriber to tune in, and you can buy the event through BT Sport Box Office or via your Sky, BT or Virgin TV subscription. You can also live stream the event via the BT Sport Box Office app. Be prepared for a late night though, as WWE Fastlane 2021 is set to start at 11pm GMT on Sunday. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your streaming services through a VPN.

How to watch WWE Fastlane 2021 in Canada

WWE Network

In Canada, meanwhile, it's business as usual, which means you can watch WWE Fastlane 2021 via the WWE Network, which is available through a range of local TV providers. But WWE Fastlane isn't cheap, and you can expect to pay upwards of $44.99 for the PPV event, which starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

How to live stream WWE Fastlane 2021 in Australia

Main Event

Wrestling fans Down Under can tune into WWE Fastlane 2021 on PPV channel Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The event costs AU$24.95, and starts at 10am AEDT on the morning of Monday, March 22. If you're away from Oz right now but want to catch Fastlane, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream WWE Fastlane 2021 wrestling if you're out of the country