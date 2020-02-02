How to watch Super Bowl live stream online for free world-wide: channels and start times explained

The biggest sporting event of the year is happening just a few hours from now! And we can show you how to watch the Super Bowl live stream online for free. Or if you're watching on regular TV, we've got the rundown on your local Super Bowl channels around the world. So get ready to enjoy the San Francisco 49ers Vs the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest sporting event of the year.

Luckily, while actually being in the stadium will leave your wallet empty, watching it from home doesn't have to be all that expensive with plenty of free viewing options and even ways of watching if you're on holiday when it airs.

And whether you're in it to see the Chief's strategic offense strategies bang heads with the 49ers' defensive plays, the halftime show or even just to catch the ads and trailers, a Super Bowl 2020 live stream will be just as action-packed as we've come to expect.

While it is hard to predict a winner, the pressure will be on for the Chiefs. Early estimations from bookies have them repping the higher odds with quarterback Patrick Mahomes riding strong after securing the MVP award, and performing an adrenaline-pumping 27-yard rushing touchdown.

Chiefs fan, 49ers devotee or lover of all things half time show - no matter what you're in it for, we've included all of the details of how to watch the Super Bowl 2020 online below.

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment center, you should also check out the still-going Super Bowl TV deals. Yes, you've missed your chance to get it delivered in time for the game, but there's no excuse to miss out on those prices on some excellent 4K TVs.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2020 in the US:

For anyone trying to catch the Super Bowl in the States, Fox will be the place to go. For the first time ever, Fox will be offering the ability to watch the Super Bowl in 4K UHD (on compatible devices) for those who want to get the full experience of seeing these two giants of the NFL clash. There was an issue with Fox removing its app from Roku devices, but apparently the issue has been fixed now, but you might have to redownload the app first, so be sure to check before the game starts. Pre-game coverage starts today on the Fox channel on the at 2pm ET, 11am PT and the actual kick-off will be 6.30pm ET, 3.30pm PT. While you can watch on the Fox app instead of your TV, you will need to be in the US to use the App. If you're away on holiday, you'll need to log in with a VPN. Don't want to use Fox? A subscription to Hulu with live TV, YouTube TV or DirecTV Now will also get you access to the Super Bowl.

Live stream the Super Bowl 2020 from the UK:

Trying to catch the Super Bowl from the UK? Luckily, it's nice and easy with all of the action being aired for free on BBC One. Simply head over to BBC One on your TV tonight at 11.25pm to see the full coverage of the Super Bowl 2020. You can also watch it live or on repeat through the BBC iPlayer app. Don't forget, kick-off is just five minutes later. Just like with the US, if you happen to be living abroad or on holiday, you will have to adopt a VPN to catch the action.

See how to watch the Super Bowl 2020 online in Canada:

Canada's official Super Bowl 2020 broadcaster will be CTV/TSN. This makes life pretty easy for any Canadians, meaning you can just watch it live on TV or through the CTV Go app. Obviously, if you don't have cable this leaves you a bit stuck but streaming service DAZN is there to help out. It offers 30-day free trials giving you the ability to watch the Super Bowl and then still catch a load of other sporting events before canceling (or finding your new favorite streaming service). The Super Bowl 2020 will be airing in Canada tonight at 6:30pm ET, 3.30pm PT.

Live stream the Chiefs vs 49ers in Australia:

For anyone trying to watch the Super Bowl 2020 online from Australia, Channel 7 will be your safe haven. It's free-to-air and you can expect the action to kick off around 9.30am AEDT on Monday, February 3.



It will also be showing on Kayo Sport if you have a subscription set up or there is a 14 day free trial available, giving you plenty of time to watch the Super Bowl and cancel.

Watch the Super Bowl from elsewhere in the world:

Not living in any of the countries listed above? You are likely to find that most of these streaming services are geo-blocked while you're abroad, stopping you from accessing them. However, there is a solution - a VPN.

A VPN is a service that allows you to alter your IP address to appear like you're back home. That means you can appear to be back in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia or any country showing the Super Bowl and avoid those pesky geo-blocks.

There are so many VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found that ExpressVPN has the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to get ready to watch the Super Bowl online:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a UK server

While you can connect to a server in any of the above countries and watch the Super Bowl like you're there, the UK will be the easiest thanks to step three below

3: Head over to TVPlayer.com

Once you're connected, tune in to TVPlayer. It's a free and legal online streaming service, which offers hundreds of channels. Among the channels, you'll find on offer at TVPlayer.com on offer is BBC One which will show the entire event live.

Super Bowl channels explained

What channel is the Super Bowl on? That's the hot question on everybody's lips. Well, let's make sure you can avoid clicking through endless channels minutes before kick-off thanks to our handy list below. We've rounded up the confirmed Super Bowl channels for these countries around the world.

Depending on your country, you might find the Super Bowl channel-live stream is a standard free one, or you might have to be a signed-up paying subscriber. Again, this is where A VPN comes in handy as you can switch your device's location to a different nation.

Canada: CTV

CTV United Kingdom: BBC 1 / Sky Sports

BBC 1 / Sky Sports Australia: 7mate / ESPN (via Foxtel TV subscription)

7mate / ESPN (via Foxtel TV subscription) Mexico: ESPN / Fox Sports / Televisa / TV Azteca

ESPN / Fox Sports / Televisa / TV Azteca Brazil: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes Germany: SAT 1

SAT 1 Spain: Canal+ (paid)

Canal+ (paid) Netherlands: FoxSports 2 (paid) / Fox HD

FoxSports 2 (paid) / Fox HD Czech Republic: Sport2 (paid)

Sport2 (paid) Switzerland: SAT 1

What time is the Super Bowl?

It's today folks! In the US the big game kicks off at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 5.30pm CT. UK viewers will appreciate the West Coast location this year and things will be getting underway at 11:30pm. In central Europe the game will begin at 12:30am. So while Europeans might be struggling to stay awake into the small hours, our Australian cousins can enjoy a handy 10:30am AEDT start (on February 3rd) - fingers crossed you've already booked the day off.

What time is the Super Bowl half time show?

Due to all the stoppages during an NFL game, it's almost impossible to predict the exact time, but if past seasons have been anything to go by, we'd expect it to begin roughly 90 minutes after the kick-off.

The half time show is much longer than the usual break in a regular-season game thanks to the live stage performances (it's Shakira and Jennifer Lopez this year). So half time in the Super Bowl can often last up to around 30 minutes.

If you need to grab a quick toilet break or prepare some more snacks, you'll have a few minutes to get sorted while the stage is prepared for the show.

What about the Super Bowl commercials?

The Super Bowl commercials are amongst the most-expensive slots in TV advertising and we expect this year to be packed with big ones. The upcoming US elections, video games, blockbuster movies, and more are all regular features in the most-watched sporting event in the world.

If you're watching from outside the US with local coverage in your own country (like the BBC in the UK), then chances are you won't see these commercials. If you're watching an American live stream though via a VPN (see above) then you can enjoy the full US experience.