Presidents Day TV deals 2022 - get one of the best for less this weekend

The Presidents Day TV deals may not sound like an enormous thing, but every year we see discounts made on great TVs in the name of the holiday.

Coming soon after the Super Bowl TV deals, these are a nice way to roll on the savings and keep opportunities coming for those on the hunt for a new TV this spring. And while not all retailers actually go all out on 'official' Presidents Day TV deals, there are always discounts to be had around this holiday as they know folks are on the prowl for discounts and deals.

Such are the discounts, in terms of the spread of models they cover, as well as the quality, and the downright deepness of the price cuts, there really is going to be something for everyone and can certainly present good chances at picking up one of the best gaming TVs, or best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X for less.

But, more importantly, the Presidents Day TV deals will span the full length of the price spectrum, which means you'll likely be catered for no matter how much you can spend. And if you are looking for something more specific too, like one of the best 120Hz 4K TVs, best OLED TVs, or best QLED TVs, then the Presidents Day TV deals will also be worth pursuing to see if you can grab a bargain on a great bit of kit. Below you'll find a whole bunch of the best we've found this week.

Want to save money elsewhere? We're also rounding up the best Dell Presidents Day sales and the Newegg Presidents Day sales that are live right now.

Presidents Day TV deals: the best OLEDs & QLEDs

LG B1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,700 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Save $403 - With more than $400 off this 55-inch beauty, now is a great time to get this TV into your life. One of the best in the business from one of the best brands, this is a hell of a deal - for gaming, sports, or entertainment.



LG NanoCell 90 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,100 $846.99 at Amazon

Save $253 - However, if you can't quite stretch the budget to the four-figure mark, but are after a quality LG TV deal this Presidents Day, then this NanoCell 90 model is also at its lowest ever price offering exceptional bang for buck value.



LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is a really attractive price for one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X of 2021. That OLED panel is one of the best in the business and it's got your back for 120hz gaming with HDMI 2.1 ports - as well as a bunch of other excellent LG features.



LG 55-inch G1 OLED TV | $1,700 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This is a strong price on the 55-inch LG G1 OLED, and what a beauty it is. This is LG's premium OLED model from 2021 and is one of the best for, well, anything. Note, you will have to buy a stand for this as it's designed to be wall-mounted.



Samsung NeoQLED QN900A 8K TV | 65-inch | $2,997.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - This is a big moment for Samsung's premiere 8K TV from 2021: it has seemed to stay at this, its lowest ever price, and dipped beneath the $3,000 mark for the first time. If you want the latest and greatest with all the bells and whistles, for a super-low price, then this is the TV you've been looking for.



Samsung NeoQLED QN800A 8K TV | 65-inch | $2,697.99 at Amazon

One step down from the top-tier QN900A is the QN800A, and it's a beauty still. Perfect for those looking to future proof but whose budget can't quite stretch to the TV above, the QN800A will have your back for a long while from now.



Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,800 $1,597.99 at Amazon

If you're not looking to totally future-proof yourself and would be 'content' with a top-end 4K TV then Samsung has you covered here too; the QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for a competitive price.



Samsung QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,600 1,297.99 at Amazon

Save $303 - The QN85A is just a step below the flagship QN90A and offers exceptional bang for buck value - especially at this excellent price. If you're looking to go premium with a Samsung TV deal and want to just shave some dollars off the price tags where possible, then this model is a surefire way to do that and still maintain quality.



Samsung Q60A 4K TV | 55-inch | $697.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - This is the pick of the bunch away from the premium end of Samsung's spectrum. Offering just exceptional value for money, this 55-inch beauty is a great TV and will offer that superb Samsung image quality while not breaking the bank.



Presidents Day TV deals: 55 - 65-inch TVs

Sony KD55X80J | 55-inch | $800 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - A terrific budget option, this LED TV still delivers top Sony tech, Smart TV capabilities, and 4K UHD TV. This is the TV's lowest ever price so jump on it now to get unbridled value!



Sony Bravia XR A80J | 55-inch | $1,800 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Save one hundred dollars on this excellent Sony TV and get one of the best for less. It's not its lowest ever price but it's a solid discount on a premium TV that packs in Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology.



Sony Bravia XR XR65A80J | 65-inch | $2,498 $1,998 at Walmart

Save $500 - If you want to invest in something larger that will gain you 10 extra inches of Sony beauty, then this is the Presidents Day TV deal to go for.



Hisense 65U6G ULED 4K TV | $849.99 $699.99 at Walmart

Save $150 - This is a solid saving on a quality 65-inch TV from Hisense. The bang for buck value is here is excellent as it's a whole lot of Hisense TV for not-even-$700.



Hisense 65" H6510G 4K TV | $500 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - An absolute steal. A 65" beast from Hisense for less than $450. This will put to shame many other purchases right now, and there won't be many others offering the kind of dollar-to-inch ratio that this one does.

TCL 65" QLED 8K TV | $2,600 $1,999 at Walmart

Save $601 - While a $2,000 TV still isn't cheap, it's about as affordable as you'll get for 8K, and TCL has improved its reputation dramatically in the last couple of years. For 8K on a budget, we recommend this deal.



LG 65" Smart UHD 8K TV | $3,497 $2,696.99 at Amazon

Save $800 - This Black Friday deal lets you save a whopping $800 on an 8K display from one of the world's top brands. Hard to beat and great news for anyone that's wanting to go big this year.



Presidents Day TV deals: 75-inch and up

Hisense U9DG ULED 4K TV | 75-inch | $3,000 $1999.99 at Best Buy

Save $1000 - A massive saving on a massive TV. This is a great Presidents Day TV deal for those looking to go big this year. Wall-fillers are great to save on at this time of year, and this price cut of a whole 33% or one thousand dollars is excellent.



Hisense U7G ULED 4K TV | 75-inch | $1,500 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $200 - IF you're after a wall-filling TV for the big game - and for everything else - then you won't go far wrong in terms of value for money than with a Hisense. This is the TV's third-lowest ever price too!



Hisense U800GR ULED 8K TV | $2,700 $2,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you really are looking to go big now and jump on board the 8K TV train, then this Hisense deal is something to behold. A whole $300 off the price, and it's a massive 75-inch screen that will provide some of the best picture quality money can buy.



TCL 75-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $750 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Need a solid 4K set that also works as an all-in-one entertainment package? With $150 off, this wall-filling TCL Smart TV is ideal for sports, gaming, and binge-watching.



Samsung 82-inch TU6950 Series 4K TV | $1,500 $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - And if you want to fill that wall with some Samsung goodness in time for the big game, then at the new low price, this 6000-series Samsung 4K TV is a great contender and also has $450 off. The bang-to-buck ratio is absurdly strong here.



Samsung 85-inch TU8000 Series 4K TV | $2,000 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Wall fillers are getting more and more tempting every year and this terrific screen from Samsung really highlights that. The TU8000 range is one of the highest 'not-QLED' ranges you can get so you can be sure of its quality, and with a massive $300 off its price right now, you can be sure of its value.



If you're in the market for more to watch at home, then be sure to take a look at the latest options on our HBO Max prices guide and Hulu prices and bundles page. Peacock TV costs are super low and start at a FREE tier actually too.

Presidents Day TV deals: Small sizes

LG 43-inch UP8000 4K TV | $399.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Under $360? This is obscene value. This is a return to a record low price at Best Buy, which means this entry-level 43-inch 4K display has never been cheaper.



LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $795.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - You're getting the LG A1 for its lowest ever price here. That's an extraordinary Super Bowl LG TV deal for an OLED screen.



TCL 43-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $350 $299.99 at Amazon

And if you'd prefer to keep it on a budget this year, then this is quite frankly an outrageous price for a solid, decent-size 4K television. Ideal second or third screen material.



Want to see some more Presidents Day TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

Amazon | Best Buy | Samsung | Dell | Walmart | B&H Photo

For more advice, don't forget to check out our guide to the best HDMI cable for gaming and the best soundbar for TV.