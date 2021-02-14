How to live stream Ireland vs France for free and from anywhere in the Six Nations today

The Aviva Stadium looks set to host an unmissable Six Nations 2021 clash on Sunday - read our guide to getting an Ireland vs France live stream, and watch online from anywhere in the world.

Ireland vs France at a glance This massive round 2 clash will be available to watch free-to-air via ITV1 in the UK, while Virgin Media One will also be broadcasting the match on terrestrial TV in Ireland.



The match sees the Irish play their first home fixture of the 2021 Six Nations campaign on Sunday, February 14 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.



Ireland vs France is all set to kick-off at 3pm GMT with coverage starting on ITV1 at 2.15pm in the UK. Around the globe, it's a 10am ET / 7am PST / 2am AEDT start.

This round 2 clash sees the home side looking to make amends after losing their opening match of the campaign 21-16 to Wales in Cardiff. That tense clash saw Peter O'Mahony' sent off in the 14th-minute with the Irish also rueing a costly kicking error by replacement fly-half Billy Burns late in the game.

This match marks the 100th Test meeting between the two sides, with the French looking to chalk up what would be their 58th win in the fixture and build on their emphatic 50-10 win over Italy in Rome last Saturday.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Ireland vs France in the Six Nations no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How to live stream Ireland vs France in Ireland

Virgin Media

It's good news for those looking to cheer on the home side from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live including Sunday's match at the Aviva Stadium. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app.

How to live stream Ireland vs France in France

France 2

French fans looking to see if they can make it two wins out of two can tune into free-to-air channel France 2, where the game is set to start at 4pm CET. You can watch on TV or on desktop.

How to live stream Ireland vs France in the UK

ITV

In the UK, Six Nations fixtures will be split between the BBC and ITV. You can live stream Ireland vs France on ITV1, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 2.15pm GMT, with kick-off at 3pm GMT. ITV is free-to-air and you can watch online across a variety of devices, too, with its on-demand platform, ITVHub. This means you can live stream Ireland vs France on a number of devices including: desktop, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV, select gaming consoles and smart TVs.

How to live stream Ireland vs France in Italy

DMAX

Wanting to keep an eye on the competition? DMAX are the exclusive Six Nations broadcasters in Italy. The free-to-air network will also be live streaming matches via its Dplay online portal.

How to live stream Ireland vs France online in the US

Peacock

NBC Sports once again has exclusive rights to this season's Six Nations rugby matches live in the the US, with kick-off Stateside for this match at 10am ET / 7am PST. While in previous years you would have needed to lay out around $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, the arrival of NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has seen Gold Rugby Pass absorbed into the new service. Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service, with the a 7-day free trial to get you started. As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, on top of a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you're already a Peacock subscriber (and if you're not, check out our guide to Peacock TV costs) , but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Ireland vs France in Canada

DAZN

Sports streaming service DAZN meanwhile has Canadian rugby fans covered. DAZN is currently offering a free 30 day trial. If you decide to keep DAZN thereafter, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

How to live stream Ireland vs France in Australia

beIN Sports

Subscription service beIN Sports will be showing Ireland vs France in Australia , along with every other game of the 2021 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, or subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which also airs Six Nations matches. You can try with its 14-day free trial, thereafter paying $25 a month for a Basic plan, or $35 a month for the Premium plan. Kick-off is at 2am AEDT.

How to live stream Ireland vs France in New Zealand

Sky Sports

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation matches including today's match in Dublin with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. Kick-off for Kiwi's is at 4am NZST on Monday morning. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.



Live stream Ireland vs France in the Six Nations from anywhere