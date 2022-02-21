If you want to know how to use face paint in Horizon Forbidden West then read on for all your combat makeup needs. You'll see face paint rewards unlocking for various missions as you play through Forbidden West, but the game never explicitly tells you what to do with them. You won't even unlock the ability to use them at all until you reach a certain Horizon Forbidden West location either. Meaning you can be collecting them long before you can actually get to wear them, which can be frustrating if you just want to see what you've won. So, if you want to get all daubed up, we'll explain how to use face paint in Horizon Forbidden West and where you can do it.

How to use face paint in Horizon Forbidden West

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Here's the thing with Horizon Forbidden West face paint - you can't use it until you reach Scalding Spear on the Horizon Forbidden West map. Depending on how much you're exploring or following the story, that could actually be a while as it's the third main area you'll encounter. So it's possible to be rattling around with pockets full of face paint for a while without knowing where or how to use it. However, when you do reach Scalding Spear you'll be able to meet a man called Zokkah:

(Image credit: PlayStation)

You'll find him on an upper level, indicated on the map by a symbol that looks like a small pickaxe (it's a tattoo needle). He'll be standing next to a man face down on a table getting back tattoos, which isn't an option here unfortunately. Once you've found him, you'll be able to 'trade' with him. What that means practically is that you can pay 10 shards to apply any face paints you've unlocked so far. It'll also cost you a single shard if you want to take a face paint off and go bare faced for a while.

So there you go, that's how to use face paint in Horizon Forbidden West. As we mentioned earlier you'll unlock a range of styles from various missions - just check the rewards section of any given quest to see if a face paint is on offer for doing it.

