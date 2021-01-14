Here's what's in next week's Pokemon Go Hoenn Celebration event

Pokemon Go is celebrating each of its regions in the lead up to the big Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, and the latest is the Hoenn Celebration event. The event sees more Pokemon native to the Hoenn region appear more commonly in the wild. The Pokemon Go Sinnoh Celebration event began Tuesday, January 12 and runs until Sunday, January 17 at 8pm local time.

From Tuesday, January 19 at 10am until Sunday, January 24 at 8pm local time, you'll find Hoenn region Pokemon in the wild, as well as in 5km eggs and raids. Here's a breakdown of where you can find each Pokemon:

Boosted world spawns: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, Baltoy

5 km Eggs: Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum

Field Research encounters: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Wailmer.

One-star raids: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon

Three-star raids: Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol

Five-star raids: Kyogre and Groudon

If you manage to collect Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Nincada, Nosepass, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Bagon during the event, you'll complete the Hoenn-themed Collection Challenge for three Silver Pinap Berries, XP, and an Incense. Evolve your Metang into a Metagross during the event and the Pokemon will learn the previously event–exclusive attack Meteor Mash.

Finally, some event-exclusive Timed Research will be available during the Hoenn Celebration event. Here are the rewards you can get for completing those tasks, as detailed in Niantic's update on the event:

Catch two Kyogre to earn 10 Kyogre Candies.

Catch two Groudon to earn 10 Groudon Candies.

Catch 30 Pokémon to earn 30 Poké Balls.

Complete all the Timed Research tasks to encounter a Rayquaza that knows the exclusive Charged Attack Hurricane, as well as earn 3,000 XP and a Silver Pinap Berry. If you're extremely lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Rayquaza!

A free bundle featuring three Remote Raid Passes to help you challenge Kyogre and Groudon will be available in the in-game shop from Tuesday, January 19 at 1pm to Monday, January 25 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT.

Johto is the next region to get a Celebration event after Hoenn. That kicks off Tuesday, January 26 and runs until Sunday, January 31. Niantic has yet to release the deets on that event, but we can fairly safely assume it'll feature Pokemon from the Johto region and a few extra goodies.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats