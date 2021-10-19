There's been a surprise Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock, but it probably won't last long

A Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock has dropped without warning at Xbox.com in the USA, so hurry over there post-haste if you want to secure the console before it's gone. Which probably won't be long, all things considered - this special edition of the system is as hard to come by as standard Xbox Series X stock.

Although the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock is more expensive than the normal console at $549.99, it does include a unique, Halo-themed design to go with a digital version of the game itself, an in-game code for the Zeta Sky Armor Coating, and the Chosen Emblem/Nameplate. If you'd been waiting to invest in new-gen until the Master Chief's latest outing dropped, that makes it a good two birds, one stone situation.

How is the rest of the week shaping up for standard Xbox Series X restock deals, then? Although we might see a drop from Best Buy on Wednesday, Thursday tends to be a safer bet. It's usually one of the busier days of the week for stock action, and Walmart demonstrates this nicely.

Amazon is a little harder to predict, unfortunately. As per PS5 restock deals, the retailer is very unpredictable... unless you're based in Amazon UK, in which case drops before 9am BST mid-week are common.

While we're on the subject of the UK, Smyths and Game often hit Thursday in terms of Xbox Series X restock deals as well. Keep an eye on them too.

Xbox Series X restocks: hints and tips

1. Be quick - stock moves fast

It seems obvious, but it's always a good idea to get a shift on if you want the best chance of securing a Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock. Deals don't tend to last long, and we can't imagine it'll be any different this time. With that in mind, get on it immediately.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

Things often get busy when retailers get an Xbox Series X restock, so it's a good idea to have your payment details to hand to avoid any hold-ups - the weight of traffic can slow down sites or make them glitch, and we've seen that sort of issue empty baskets and force users to start over again. At which point the console is probably gone.

3. Keep trying

Even if the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock appears to be out of stock, don't give up right away. Retailers usually release consoles in waves, so try again by refreshing the page - you might get lucky.

Which Xbox should you buy?

Xbox Series X ($499.99)

Unsure of which Xbox to get? Looking for the 'full' next-gen experience? The Series X is the best console for you. Besides being more powerful than the cheaper Series S, you're able to display games in 4K and use discs (the Series S doesn't have a disc drive, which means you've got to buy everything digitally).

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X ($549.99)

Apart from the Halo theme, this is the same as a standard Xbox Series X. What you're getting on top of the usual console is a unique Halo Infinite design, the Halo Infinite game itself, and an in-game code for the Zeta Sky Armor Coating and the Chosen Emblem/Nameplate.

Xbox Series S ($299.99)

If you're keen to save money or want to try out some Xbox games, the Series S is a good shout. While it's not as powerful as the Series X, it still provides a new-gen experience and can play the same games. Just remember, it can't display those games in 4K and doesn't have a disc drive, so you've got to buy everything digitally.

