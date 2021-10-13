There's a Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock soon - here's where

It's now been confirmed that a Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock is on the way this week, and you'll have a chance secure the limited edition console on Thursday October 14 at GameStop. What's more, the Halo-themed Elite Series 2 controller is coming back into stock today. However, you'll need to be a member of GameStop's PowerUp Pro Rewards Pro scheme to buy either of them.

More specifically, Pro members will get 'early access' to the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock and Elite 2 controller - they will supposedly go on sale for the general public after a set amount of time. We wouldn't count on it, though. The items in question are usually gone long before that happens, as demonstrated by Tuesday's Xbox Series X stock drop. Basically, you'll need to move fast if you want to secure your copy.

How is the rest of the week shaping up for Xbox Series X restock deals, then? Although we might see a drop today (Best Buy surprised us last Wednesday, so it could go again). However, Thursday is more likely; it's traditionally one of the busiest days of the week for consoles. Walmart is a good example of this thanks to its history of Thursday deals, as is Microsoft.

What about Amazon USA? Unfortunately, it's not one we can rely on. Much like its PS5 restock deals, the retailer is highly unpredictable and doesn't have any kind of discernible pattern to speak of (unless you're at Amazon UK, in which case we tend to get mid-week drops before 9am BST).

Speaking of the UK, Smyths and Game are often busy in terms of Xbox Series X restock deals as well. That makes them the ones to watch, particularly on Thursday.

Xbox Series X restocks: hints and tips

1. Be quick - stock moves fast

It sounds obvious, but you'll need to move quickly if you want to secure your Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock. The deals only lasted a few minutes when they dropped earlier in the week, so it's unlikely that the next batch will hang around either (we wouldn't count on the general public being able to get in on the fun, as the consoles are usually gone before the Pro early access is over).

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

Things can get busy when retailers announce an Xbox Series X restock, and the sheer weight of traffic often makes sites slow down or glitch at the most inconvenient time. That makes getting to checkout as fast as possible a priority. Signing in and getting your payment details ready ahead of time is a good first step, as then you'll be less likely to hit a snag while fumbling for your card.

3. Keep trying

Even if the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock seems to have vanished, don't give up - it might be an error, or stock could be releasing in waves. Refreshing the page or clicking the 'add to basket' button again could put you back in the running.

Which Xbox should you buy?

