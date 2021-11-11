GTA Trilogy's character models are the best memes you'll see today

By

We love them

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy apparently has some pretty goofy character models, and they're already becoming the internet's newest meme sensation.

The GTA Trilogy is a remaster of three classic GTA games: GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City, and as such it looks better than the original games in most areas - a lot folks are pointing out the improved environments. That said, a few of the character models seem to have been warped by some sort of gravitational bending in the remastering process, and so of course the internet is doing what it does best: memeing the crap out of them.

As a disclaimer, if only because we're doubting our own eyes a little bit here, we can't guarantee there wasn't any photoshopping in some of these to exaggerate the effect, but they're fun to look at regardless.

See more
my_face_while_watching_the_state_of_the from r/GTA
See more
me_yesterday_me_today from r/GTA

Before you watch this next one, heed this very serious warning: this is a genuinely startling video. It's obviously some sort of godforsaken glitch and not just a wonky character model, but it's worth sharing just for the shock value. Behold, the GTA Trilogy's skinwalker CJ:

guys_i_think_cjs_a_skinwalker from r/GTA

Where do you go from there? Well, hopefully Rockstar does the right thing and patches that abomination out of the game ASAP. But as far as the goofy character models go, those are more likely to stick around, as it would presumably take a lot more time and resources to rework them than to fix a bug. They're also a lot more loveable than the nightmare fuel in the above video.

If you are jumping into the GTA Trilogy, why not have some fun with some GTA Vice City cheats and GTA San Andreas cheats?

GTA 3 cheats | GTA 3 hidden packages | GTA San Andreas oysters | GTA San Andreas tags | GTA San Andreas snapshots | GTA San Andreas horseshoes

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked in - *shudders* - content management while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG. Now, as GamesRadar's Arizona-based Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.