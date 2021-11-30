New GTA Trilogy update reintroduces the fog to San Andreas skyline

A GTA Trilogy update that brings a tonne of fixes including one which brings back the fog in GTA: San Andreas.

Rockstar dropped news of the new update via Twitter and linked to a blog post detailing all of the countless fixes coming to the remastered trilogy. According to the announcement, the fixes will be implemented on the PC, Xbox Series X , Xbox One, PS4, and PS5 versions of the GTA Trilogy, with an update for the Nintendo Switch release also on the way "in the coming days."

A new Title Update is now available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.This contains several fixes and will also be available for the Nintendo Switch in the coming days: https://t.co/otGLbh9onVNovember 30, 2021 See more

According to the patch notes, these fixes will make a number of general improvements including, stability improvements, the addition of a cinematic camera, correcting a number of misspellings on signs, and several issues relating to rain - which had a habit of appearing indoors in the games.

Each game in the GTA Trilogy - GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas - will also be getting a range of unique fixes with everything from improved resolution, UI fixes, and even adjustments to character models. Perhaps the most welcome fix though is the fact that Rockstar is reintroducing the "cloud cover at high altitude," rectifying the GTA Trilogy San Andreas fog controversy.

Unfortunately for fans of the original GTA Trilogy, the definitive edition collection has had a rocky start after releasing earlier this month. The games were shipping with countless bugs - which has been made even more apparent following today’s update patch - it got so bad that Rockstar had to make an apology for the state of the GTA Trilogy.

