GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Nintendo Switch screenshots are here

Rockstar has shared new screenshots depicting how the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will look on Nintendo Switch.
The new screencaps – which have just popped up on the official website – are our first opportunity to see how the GTA trilogy will look (and maybe perform) on Nintendo's handheld system.
Though there's only a handful up for grabs, they show a good mix of characters, vehicles, and environments. You can check them out for yourself in the gallery below:
The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will launch in just a few days on November 11, 2021, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and, of course, Nintendo Switch.
As Hope reported just a couple of days ago, installing the GTA Trilogy on your current-day systems will take up five times more room than the original games combined.
GTA 3 originally took up a svelte 1.569 GB (well, the PS2 version on PS4 did, anyway) whereas the new version weighs in at 5.293 GB. GTA: Vice City has an even bigger jump, increasing from 2.392 GB originally to 10.768 GB. GTA: San Andreas has the biggest change, though – quite literally; what started as 3.230 GB will soon take up 22.679 GB.
Of course, there’s a very good reason why file sizes are so much bigger, as all three games have been upgraded to today’s exacting standards. Featuring a range of improvements, from better visuals to reworked character and vehicle models – as well as improved lighting, shadows, and a resolution upgrade – the GTA Trilogy should look considerably better than you remember from the first time around.
If a recent leak is to be believed, the GTA Trilogy also boasts a load of new achievements. It's thought each game in the collection will have between 40 - 50 achievements to unlock, including one based upon the famous "here we go again" GTA meme.
